https://sputniknews.com/20220820/teenager-arrested-by-swedish-police-after-malmo-shopping-mall-shooting-1099793380.html

Teenager Arrested by Swedish Police After Malmo Shopping Mall Shooting

Teenager Arrested by Swedish Police After Malmo Shopping Mall Shooting

Earlier, a man died from injuries and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting at a shopping center in Malmo, Sweden. 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-20T08:11+0000

2022-08-20T08:11+0000

2022-08-20T08:11+0000

world

sweden

shooting

europe

malmo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099793218_0:204:2917:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_e0bf6c535e4de856dfac2121a5159c3c.jpg

On Friday, Swedish police arrested a 15-year-old boy for shooting two people, a man and a woman in the Emporia shopping center in Malmo, according to the Expressen.According to witness statements from inside the shopping center, the shooter opened fire on the people there, hitting a man and a woman.The woman is said to be seriously injured. The man, according to reports, has died. He was 31-years-old and had connections to the criminal Satudarah motorcycle gang, according to Expressen.The case is now being investigated as a murder.According to police, this year, 44 people have been murdered with a firearm in Sweden, almost all of them in connection with suspected gang crime.

sweden

malmo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden, shooting, europe, malmo