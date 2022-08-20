https://sputniknews.com/20220820/teenager-arrested-by-swedish-police-after-malmo-shopping-mall-shooting-1099793380.html
Teenager Arrested by Swedish Police After Malmo Shopping Mall Shooting
On Friday, Swedish police arrested a 15-year-old boy for shooting two people, a man and a woman in the Emporia shopping center in Malmo, according to the Expressen.According to witness statements from inside the shopping center, the shooter opened fire on the people there, hitting a man and a woman.The woman is said to be seriously injured. The man, according to reports, has died. He was 31-years-old and had connections to the criminal Satudarah motorcycle gang, according to Expressen.The case is now being investigated as a murder.According to police, this year, 44 people have been murdered with a firearm in Sweden, almost all of them in connection with suspected gang crime.
On Friday, Swedish police arrested a 15-year-old boy for shooting two people, a man and a woman in the Emporia shopping center in Malmo
, according to the Expressen.
According to witness statements from inside the shopping center, the shooter opened fire on the people there, hitting a man and a woman.
The woman is said to be seriously injured. The man, according to reports, has died. He was 31-years-old and had connections to the criminal Satudarah motorcycle gang, according to Expressen.
The case is now being investigated as a murder.
According to police, this year, 44 people have been murdered with a firearm in Sweden, almost all of them in connection with suspected gang crime.