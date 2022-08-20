International
Teenager Arrested by Swedish Police After Malmo Shopping Mall Shooting
On Friday, Swedish police arrested a 15-year-old boy for shooting two people, a man and a woman in the Emporia shopping center in Malmo, according to the Expressen.According to witness statements from inside the shopping center, the shooter opened fire on the people there, hitting a man and a woman.The woman is said to be seriously injured. The man, according to reports, has died. He was 31-years-old and had connections to the criminal Satudarah motorcycle gang, according to Expressen.The case is now being investigated as a murder.According to police, this year, 44 people have been murdered with a firearm in Sweden, almost all of them in connection with suspected gang crime.
Teenager Arrested by Swedish Police After Malmo Shopping Mall Shooting

08:11 GMT 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHAN NILSSONPolice secures the area after two persons have been injured in a shooting at Emporia Shopping Center in Malmo, Sweden, on August 19, 2022.
Police secures the area after two persons have been injured in a shooting at Emporia Shopping Center in Malmo, Sweden, on August 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHAN NILSSON
