Swedish Police Responding to Shooting at Malmo Shopping Mall
Being updated
Local media reports that at least two people were injured in the incident. There is no information regarding the attacker or attackers and their motives.
Swedish police in the city of Malmö have responded to emergency calls about a possible shooting at the Emporia Mall. Local reporters spotted police reinforcements arriving from the city's south and other places and saw law enforcement officers entering the building with drawn weapons.
"There has been a shooting. We are on site with a large number of resources and we have cordoned off the place," a police spokesperson said.
According to the report by the Sydsvenskan newspaper, two people were injured in the incident. Police spokesperson Jimmy Modin stated that no suspects have been arrested so far and law enforcement does not yet know the motives of the assailant or assailants. He also said that there was no clarity regarding the number of victims.
Expressen newspaper cited an alleged witness as claiming that the attacker started shooting at the mall's visitors without any warning. Some of the visitors are hiding inside the mall, the alleged witness claimed.
TV4, in turn, cited another alleged witness as saying that they heard around 20 shots before fleeing the scene. Police asked all witnesses who managed to escape to report to police with details of what they saw or heard.