https://sputniknews.com/20220819/swedish-police-responding-to-shooting-at-malmo-shopping-mall-1099775159.html

Swedish Police Responding to Shooting at Malmo Shopping Mall

Swedish Police Responding to Shooting at Malmo Shopping Mall

Local media reports that at least two people were injured in the incident. There is no information regarding the attacker or attackers and their motives. 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T15:43+0000

2022-08-19T15:43+0000

2022-08-19T16:09+0000

world

europe

sweden

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105180/28/1051802832_0:286:3735:2386_1920x0_80_0_0_c7f8dc3595d2e7a0db85c143b00e5a4a.jpg

Swedish police in the city of Malmö have responded to emergency calls about a possible shooting at the Emporia Mall. Local reporters spotted police reinforcements arriving from the city's south and other places and saw law enforcement officers entering the building with drawn weapons.According to the report by the Sydsvenskan newspaper, two people were injured in the incident. Police spokesperson Jimmy Modin stated that no suspects have been arrested so far and law enforcement does not yet know the motives of the assailant or assailants. He also said that there was no clarity regarding the number of victims.Expressen newspaper cited an alleged witness as claiming that the attacker started shooting at the mall's visitors without any warning. Some of the visitors are hiding inside the mall, the alleged witness claimed.TV4, in turn, cited another alleged witness as saying that they heard around 20 shots before fleeing the scene. Police asked all witnesses who managed to escape to report to police with details of what they saw or heard.

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

europe, sweden, shooting