Japan Suspends Flights of V-22 Osprey Aircraft for Security Checks, Reports Say
Japan Suspends Flights of V-22 Osprey Aircraft for Security Checks, Reports Say
20.08.2022
On Tuesday, the US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) grounded all 52 of its CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft due to an "increased number of safety incidents," including two in the past six weeks, the Breaking Defense news outlet reported, citing an AFSOC spokeswoman.The Japanese authorities intend to clarify details of the identified faults of CV-22 aircraft in the United States and conduct additional checks of its V-22 aircraft, according to Kyodo. Until then, flights of V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft will reportedly be suspended in Japan.Osprey is a multifunctional tiltrotor aircraft, which combines vertical takeoff, flight and landing capabilities inherent to a helicopter, as well as the speed, range and economy of an aircraft. Ospreys are used primarily for special operations on enemy territories. AFSOC has over 50 Ospreys in its fleet.
Japan Suspends Flights of V-22 Osprey Aircraft for Security Checks, Reports Say

06:28 GMT 20.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan has grounded flights of V-22 Osprey aircraft temporarily stationed in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo for security checks following a decision by the US air force to suspend the operation of its CV-22 Osprey aircraft due to technical faults, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry.
On Tuesday, the US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) grounded all 52 of its CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft due to an "increased number of safety incidents," including two in the past six weeks, the Breaking Defense news outlet reported, citing an AFSOC spokeswoman.
The Japanese authorities intend to clarify details of the identified faults of CV-22 aircraft in the United States and conduct additional checks of its V-22 aircraft, according to Kyodo. Until then, flights of V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft will reportedly be suspended in Japan.
Osprey is a multifunctional tiltrotor aircraft, which combines vertical takeoff, flight and landing capabilities inherent to a helicopter, as well as the speed, range and economy of an aircraft. Ospreys are used primarily for special operations on enemy territories. AFSOC has over 50 Ospreys in its fleet.
