Five Marines Dead in V-22 Osprey Crash in California

"Five Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), have been confirmed deceased following an aviation mishap involving an MV-22B Osprey during a training mission near Glamis, CA on the afternoon of June 8, 2022," the Marine Corps said in a press release.The release said an investigation into the mishap is underway.On Wednesday, US media reported that the military aircraft was carrying nuclear material, but a US Marine Corps spokesperson told Sputnik no nuclear material was on board the aircraft.

