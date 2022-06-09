https://sputniknews.com/20220609/five-marines-dead-in-v-22-osprey-crash-in-california-1096164271.html
Five Marines Dead in V-22 Osprey Crash in California
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Five US Marines died aboard a V-22 Osprey military aircraft that crashed in southern California on Wednesday afternoon, the US Marines Corps said on Thursday.
"Five Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), have been confirmed deceased following an aviation mishap involving an MV-22B Osprey during a training mission near Glamis, CA on the afternoon of June 8, 2022,"
the Marine Corps said in a press release.
The release said an investigation into the mishap is underway.
On Wednesday, US media reported that the military aircraft was carrying nuclear material, but a US Marine Corps spokesperson told Sputnik no nuclear material was on board the aircraft.