International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/foot-found-in-yellowstone-national-parks-hot-spring-1099748640.html
Foot Found in Yellowstone National Park's Hot Spring
Foot Found in Yellowstone National Park's Hot Spring
An unsettling discovery was made on Tuesday at Abyss Pool, in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park that led to the temporary closure of the West... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T05:17+0000
2022-08-19T05:17+0000
viral
us
yellowstone national park
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099748492_0:129:3183:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_0bb5356f23235ea1349aaa73838eabbf.jpg
An investigation is underway in Yellowstone National Park after an employee found part of a human foot inside a shoe floating in a hot spring, according to the Independent.The discovery was made in Abyss Pool in the southern part of the national park.The park has no other information about the investigation to make public, park Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin said.Following the incident, the West Thumb Geyser Basin was closed, but later it was reopened, officials told the Associated Press.Abyss Pool, located west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake, is 53 feet deep and its temperature is about 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It is on the south side of the south loop that runs through the park.
https://sputniknews.com/20220619/us-yellowstone-park-to-partially-reopen-on-wednesday-after-historic-flood---photos-1096455229.html
yellowstone national park
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099748492_227:0:2956:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5498282f7cbb91807950ebc2427f30ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, yellowstone national park
us, yellowstone national park

Foot Found in Yellowstone National Park's Hot Spring

05:17 GMT 19.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / KAREN BLEIERThe Abyss geothermal pool is seen October 8, 2012 in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Yellowstone protects 10,000 or so geysers, mudpots, steamvents, and hot springs.Yellowstone National Park is America's first national park.
The Abyss geothermal pool is seen October 8, 2012 in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Yellowstone protects 10,000 or so geysers, mudpots, steamvents, and hot springs.Yellowstone National Park is America's first national park. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / KAREN BLEIER
Subscribe
International
India
An unsettling discovery was made on Tuesday at Abyss Pool, in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park that led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin.
An investigation is underway in Yellowstone National Park after an employee found part of a human foot inside a shoe floating in a hot spring, according to the Independent.
The discovery was made in Abyss Pool in the southern part of the national park.
The park has no other information about the investigation to make public, park Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin said.
This September, 2009 file photo shows the Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Rangers are navigating a dangerous landscape where boiling water flows beneath a fragile rock crust as they search for a man who reportedly fell into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park. Officials say the safety of park personnel was a top concern during the search in the popular Norris Geyser Basin. The man is presumed dead. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
US Yellowstone Park to Partially Reopen on Wednesday After Historic Flood - Photos
19 June, 12:12 GMT
Following the incident, the West Thumb Geyser Basin was closed, but later it was reopened, officials told the Associated Press.
Abyss Pool, located west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake, is 53 feet deep and its temperature is about 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It is on the south side of the south loop that runs through the park.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала