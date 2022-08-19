https://sputniknews.com/20220819/foot-found-in-yellowstone-national-parks-hot-spring-1099748640.html

Foot Found in Yellowstone National Park's Hot Spring

An unsettling discovery was made on Tuesday at Abyss Pool, in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park that led to the temporary closure of the West... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

An investigation is underway in Yellowstone National Park after an employee found part of a human foot inside a shoe floating in a hot spring, according to the Independent.The discovery was made in Abyss Pool in the southern part of the national park.The park has no other information about the investigation to make public, park Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin said.Following the incident, the West Thumb Geyser Basin was closed, but later it was reopened, officials told the Associated Press.Abyss Pool, located west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake, is 53 feet deep and its temperature is about 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It is on the south side of the south loop that runs through the park.

