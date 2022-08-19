https://sputniknews.com/20220819/ex-minister-michael-gove-backs-rishi-sunak-in-uk-tory-leadership-race-1099783073.html

Ex-Minister Michael Gove Backs Rishi Sunak in UK Tory Leadership Race

Former British government cabinet minister and incumbent MP Michael Gove has endorsed Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson as the next leader of the Conservative Party and the UK prime minister, while also accusing Liz Truss of taking a "holiday from reality." In a Friday op-ed in the Times, Gove said that cutting taxes was not the solution to the rising cost-of-living crisis. However, whoever the next prime minister is, Gove also stated he would not be getting back into the political fray, while expressing his support for Sunak.The proposed national insurance cutbacks, he continued, "would favour the wealthy, and changes to corporation tax apply to big businesses, not small entrepreneurs."Gove added that he did not think Truss' "prospectus is the right answer for the world we face" after initially supporting Kemi Badenoch in the early rounds of the leadership election.According to him, "it does not address the fundamental problems of potential neglected, productivity suppressed and the vulnerable suffering the most."Additionally, Gove noted there is "neither the money to build them nor the evidence they advance social mobility" in reference to Truss' proposal to remove the ban on grammar schools, which she claims will offer parents the option to send their children there.According to Sky News, a representative for the Sunak campaign enthusiastically accepted Gove's endorsement, adding, "Delighted to have the support of a party and Cabinet veteran who has intellectual heft and shown the radical reforming zeal in every job he has had, that we now so desperately need."In early July, after telling Johnson to resign as prime minister before actually doing so, Gove was fired from his position as leveling-up secretary.According to a recent YouGov/Sky News poll, published on Thursday, more than 65% of UK Conservative Party members intend to vote for Truss to become the next UK prime minister and Tory leader. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak reportedly only has 34% support, with 13% of Conservatives still undecided on their vote.

