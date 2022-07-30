https://sputniknews.com/20220730/pm-hopeful-rishi-sunak-promises-to-fight-woke-nonsense-if-he-leads-uk-government-1097950077.html

The UK Conservative Party leadership race, which began after the resignation of PM Boris Johnson, is entering the home stretch. Protection of traditional... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

Tory leadership candidate and UK prime ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak said on Friday that in order to put an end to the "woke nonsense" which is "permeating public life," he has committed to revising the nation's Equalities Act. According to a Sky News report, the Tory leadership contender promised to "stand up to left-wing agitators" and "defend British freedoms" if he becomes prime minister, despite saying he had "zero interest in fighting a so-called culture war." Lagging behind Liz Truss, his main rival in the polls, Sunak is trying to win over his fellow party members before the final vote in a few weeks for the right to move into the famous House No. 10 Downing Street.Sunak stated that by ensuring that sex is defined in the 2010 Equality Act as biological sex, he hopes to maintain gendered terms like "woman" and "mother." Additionally, the former chancellor stated he wanted to make it clear that gender self-identification is not binding on the law. More to that, previously, he reportedly stated that he would oppose allowing biological males to compete against women in sports and would defend single-sex services in his first public policy commitment during his leadership campaign. In order to "shield" students from "inappropriate material," his plan to "protect British freedoms" also calls for improving the legislative advice for schools on how to educate about sex and relationships.Moreover, Sunak is reportedly expected to tell his supporters on Saturday that his government will "safeguard our shared cultural, historical, and philosophical heritage."However, a recent YouGov poll showed that only 8% of Conservative party members prioritize "combatting the woke agenda," but nonetheless, these so-called "culture wars" have dominated the debate over the party's leadership. Foreign secretary Truss has also addressed the divisive gender and identity issues that have arisen throughout the Tory leadership race.For instance, Truss has also advocated for single-sex restrooms, telling a hustings crowd this Thursday that she supports a rule that ensures schoolgirls can use the restroom in a secure setting."I've been very clear that single-sex spaces should be protected," she said.

