Over 65% of Conservatives Intend to Vote for Truss as Future UK Prime Minister, Poll Reveals

Over 65% of Conservatives Intend to Vote for Truss as Future UK Prime Minister, Poll Reveals

A total of 66% of Tory members are prepared to vote for Truss, while former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak enjoys only 34% support, the poll suggested. Some 13% of Tories have not yet decided how they will vote. The survey found that outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still popular among Conservative Party members. A total of 55% believe that Johnson's resignation was a mistake, while 40% said that it was the right thing to do. If Johnson was in the contest for prime minister's office, then 46% of Tories would have voted for him, against 24% for Truss and 23% for Sunak.As of Wednesday, 57% of respondents said they had already cast their vote, while 38% said they were yet to make their decision. Among those who have already voted 68% said they chose Truss and 31% chose Sunak.The poll was carried out by YouGov, which interviewed 1,089 Tory members from August 12-17, for Sky News.Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are the two final candidates for the prime minister's seat as a result of the fifth round of voting in late July.

