Biden Administration Urged to ‘Move Quickly’ to Send More Aid to Ukraine

Since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Washington has provided Kiev with military assistance worth hundreds of...

2022-08-18T13:50+0000

2022-08-18T13:50+0000

2022-08-18T13:54+0000

In a letter published by The Hill, almost 20 of the US’ “fellow experts and national security professionals” did not think twice before urging the Biden administration to deliver more aid, including military assistance, to Kiev.They insisted that the move is needed to further help Kiev’s authorities contain Russia, which continues its special operation to demilitarize and de­-Nazify Ukraine.They added that Kiev needs “long-range fires”, allegedly in order to “disrupt the Russian offensive, including Russian resupply, fuel, and ammunition stocks”.According to the authors, beyond all this, “Ukraine needs more short- and medium-range air defense to counter Russian air and missile attacks.”They recalled that “the [Biden] administration has been reluctant thus far to take such decisive steps for fear of provoking Russia, or as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently said at the Aspen Security Forum, ‘to avoid World War Three’.”The letter comes about a week after the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that Washington would send an additional $5.5 billion in aid to Kiev amid Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.USAID added that the figure includes $4.5 billion in budgetary support and $1 billion in military assistance, bringing total US fiscal aid for Ukraine to $8.5 billion delivered since the beginning of the Russian special operation.Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies against supplying weapons to Ukraine, which the Kremlin insists only motivates Kiev to fight Russia rather than search for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov underscored that Moscow had told Washington that the US providing Ukraine with arms is “not just a dangerous move, but an action that turns the corresponding convoys into legitimate targets” for the Russian armed forces.On February 24, Russia launched its special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine following requests from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect them from Kiev’s atrocities. Moscow stated that only Ukraine’s military infrastructure would be targeted with high-precision weapons.

