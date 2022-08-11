https://sputniknews.com/20220811/us-admits-giving-ukraine-missiles-capable-of-hitting-russian-defense-systems-1099456909.html

US Admits Giving Ukraine Missiles Capable of Hitting Russian Defense Systems

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan were joined by a great group of guests to discuss all the breaking topics of the day. From... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

US admits giving Ukraine missiles capable of hitting Russian defense systems On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan were joined by a great group of guests to discuss all the breaking topics of the day. From journalists on the ground in Ukraine to Russia possibly brokering a deal between Turkiye and Syria and all things domestic to wrap it up.

Eva Bartlett - Independent Writer & JournalistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentSabrina Salvati - Activist, educator, writer and host of Sabby Sabs podcast & co-host of Revolutionary Blackout Network.In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Eva Bartlett to discuss what it's like to be a journalist on the ground in Ukraine. She explains how the Ukrainian forces are using petal/butterfly mines in the Donetsk region to endanger civilians and how the western media is completely ignoring any mention of this.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin brokering the meeting of Turkiye's Erdogan and Syria's Bashar al-Assad in attempts for peace.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sabrina Salvati to discuss all things domestic such as the new inflation bill and how voters should not stand for a bill that isn't even close to enough for the average American. Also, how the American public wants a third party but Andrew Yang is not the person to lead it.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

