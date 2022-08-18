A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges in Connection to Hollywood Shooting
A$AP Rocky attends the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons on Feb. 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Rapper A$AP Rocky was first arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in late April after he exited a private jet he was aboard with his partner, the singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, with whom he shares a son. Rocky was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in November 2021.
Rocky was arrested in late April in connection to a November 2021 shooting in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles but was released on a $550,000 bond.
On Wednesday, Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He was accused of allegedly firing a handgun twice in the direction of a former friend during a confrontation, says Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”
The DA’s office did not release the name of the alleged victim, but Rocky’s friend and longtime fellow rapper A$AP Relli was exposed as the person suing Rocky over the alleged assault. A$AP Bari, another A$AP mob member—a rap group in which the three performed—exposed Relli as the victim online when he made a social media post accusing Relli of being a “rat” who “told on Rocky.”
Relli’s legal team says since he has been exposed as the victim of the alleged assault he has been receiving death threats online, is traumatized and has had to attend therapy as a result.
"It was unprovoked, it wasn't in self defense. It was unjustified," said Relly’s attorney Jamal Tooson of the alleged assault against his client. "It's terrifying, it's shocking. [Relli] is emotionally traumatized. He is in a constant state of fear."
"On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area," LAPD said in a released statement. "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment."
33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022
This is not the first time the rapper has faced assault charges. In 2019, Rocky was found guilty of assault after he and two of his friends attacked 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on a street in Stockholm, Sweden, in late June of that year. Rocky had to pay damages to the victim but did not face a jail sentence.