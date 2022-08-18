https://sputniknews.com/20220818/aap-rocky-pleads-not-guilty-to-assault-charges-in-connection-to-hollywood-shooting-1099713950.html

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges in Connection to Hollywood Shooting

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges in Connection to Hollywood Shooting

Rapper A$AP Rocky was first arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in late April after he exited a private jet he was aboard with his partner, the... 18.08.2022

Rocky was arrested in late April in connection to a November 2021 shooting in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles but was released on a $550,000 bond.On Wednesday, Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He was accused of allegedly firing a handgun twice in the direction of a former friend during a confrontation, says Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.The DA’s office did not release the name of the alleged victim, but Rocky’s friend and longtime fellow rapper A$AP Relli was exposed as the person suing Rocky over the alleged assault. A$AP Bari, another A$AP mob member—a rap group in which the three performed—exposed Relli as the victim online when he made a social media post accusing Relli of being a “rat” who “told on Rocky.”Relli’s legal team says since he has been exposed as the victim of the alleged assault he has been receiving death threats online, is traumatized and has had to attend therapy as a result."On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area," LAPD said in a released statement. "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment."This is not the first time the rapper has faced assault charges. In 2019, Rocky was found guilty of assault after he and two of his friends attacked 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on a street in Stockholm, Sweden, in late June of that year. Rocky had to pay damages to the victim but did not face a jail sentence.

