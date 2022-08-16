https://sputniknews.com/20220816/aap-rocky-charged-with-assault-with-semiautomatic-firearm-over-last-years-shooting-incident-1099648109.html
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault With Semiautomatic Firearm Over Last Year's Shooting Incident


Popular American rapper A$AP Rocky has found himself facing assault and weapons charges over an altercation between him and his former friend last year in Los Angeles, Page Six reports.According to the media outlet, the altercation allegedly involved Rocky pointing a weapon at a member of the rap collective “A$AP Mob” and later firing at his direction twice.In April, Rocky was arrested upon his arrival at LAX Airport in Los Angeles and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but was subsequently released on $550,000 bail.On Monday, however, he was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, the media outlet notes, citing prosecutors.Meanwhile, the rapper himself declared that he is going to sue for “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry.”
Popular American rapper A$AP Rocky has found himself facing assault and weapons charges over an altercation between him and his former friend last year in Los Angeles, Page Six reports.
According to the media outlet, the altercation allegedly involved Rocky pointing a weapon at a member of the rap collective “A$AP Mob” and later firing at his direction twice.
“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said.
In April, Rocky was arrested upon his arrival at LAX Airport in Los Angeles and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but was subsequently released on $550,000 bail.
On Monday, however, he was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, the media outlet notes, citing prosecutors.
Meanwhile, the rapper himself declared that he is going to sue for “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry.”