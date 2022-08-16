https://sputniknews.com/20220816/aap-rocky-charged-with-assault-with-semiautomatic-firearm-over-last-years-shooting-incident-1099648109.html

A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault With Semiautomatic Firearm Over Last Year's Shooting Incident

The rapper was previously arrested in April in connection to the incident in question and was even charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but was... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

Popular American rapper A$AP Rocky has found himself facing assault and weapons charges over an altercation between him and his former friend last year in Los Angeles, Page Six reports.According to the media outlet, the altercation allegedly involved Rocky pointing a weapon at a member of the rap collective “A$AP Mob” and later firing at his direction twice.In April, Rocky was arrested upon his arrival at LAX Airport in Los Angeles and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but was subsequently released on $550,000 bail.On Monday, however, he was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, the media outlet notes, citing prosecutors.Meanwhile, the rapper himself declared that he is going to sue for “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry.”

