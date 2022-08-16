International
BREAKING: US Ramping Up Strike Capabilities in Asia-Pacific, Working on Missile Deployment, Russian General Staff Says
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault With Semiautomatic Firearm Over Last Year's Shooting Incident
Popular American rapper A$AP Rocky has found himself facing assault and weapons charges over an altercation between him and his former friend last year in Los Angeles, Page Six reports.According to the media outlet, the altercation allegedly involved Rocky pointing a weapon at a member of the rap collective “A$AP Mob” and later firing at his direction twice.In April, Rocky was arrested upon his arrival at LAX Airport in Los Angeles and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but was subsequently released on $550,000 bail.On Monday, however, he was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, the media outlet notes, citing prosecutors.Meanwhile, the rapper himself declared that he is going to sue for “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry.”
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault With Semiautomatic Firearm Over Last Year's Shooting Incident

11:07 GMT 16.08.2022
© AP Photo / Joel C Ryann this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, ASAP Rocky poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London.
© AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The rapper was previously arrested in April in connection to the incident in question and was even charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but was subsequently released on bail.
Popular American rapper A$AP Rocky has found himself facing assault and weapons charges over an altercation between him and his former friend last year in Los Angeles, Page Six reports.
According to the media outlet, the altercation allegedly involved Rocky pointing a weapon at a member of the rap collective “A$AP Mob” and later firing at his direction twice.
“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said.
In April, Rocky was arrested upon his arrival at LAX Airport in Los Angeles and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but was subsequently released on $550,000 bail.
Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky arrive for the Off-White Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2022
World
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome First Baby, Reports Say
20 May, 05:42 GMT
On Monday, however, he was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, the media outlet notes, citing prosecutors.
Meanwhile, the rapper himself declared that he is going to sue for “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry.”
