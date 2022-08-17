https://sputniknews.com/20220817/us-to-deploy-strategic-assets-to-region-if-dprk-conducts-nuclear-test-pentagon-1099697680.html

US to Deploy Strategic Assets to Region If DPRK Conducts Nuclear Test: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and South Korea agreed to deploy US strategic assets to the region if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, the two... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Both sides shared their assessments of activities at the DPRK’s Punggye-ri nuclear testing site. The two sides affirmed that, should the DPRK conduct a nuclear test, the ROK and the U.S. will engage in a strong and firm bilateral response, to include options to deploy U.S. strategic assets to the region," the statement said.On Wednesday, North Korea launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, the South Korean military said.The 21st South Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue was held in Seoul on August 16-17. The delegations were led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, Siddharth Mohandas, and South Korean Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy, Heo Tae-keun.The United States and South Korea will expand the scope and scale of joint military drills in response to recent missile tests conducted by North Korea, and will start with the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise next week, according to a joint statement.On August 16-17, the two countries held their 21st integrated defense dialogue in Seoul. The delegations were led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, Siddharth Mohandas, and South Korean Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy, Heo Tae-keun.On Wednesday, North Korea launched two cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, the South Korean military said. Seoul noted it is analyzing additional data in cooperation with the US and maintains defense readiness.

