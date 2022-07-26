International
South Korea Fears North May Conduct New Nuclear Test in Coming Days - Unification Minister
South Korea Fears North May Conduct New Nuclear Test in Coming Days - Unification Minister
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea may conduct a new nuclear test on July 27, the anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice, or shortly after that
north korea
south korea
nuclear test
"As far as I know, the preparations are now physically complete... There is a possibility that North Korea will conduct a nuclear test on July 27. Also [Pyongyang] may or may not conduct it some time later, so we are watching," Kwon told South Korean CBS Radio.The official made a similar claim in late June, stating that Pyongyang has completed all preparations for a nuclear test but is waiting for the right moment to maximize its effect, while closely watching the situation in the international and domestic arena.Other senior officials, including former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Won In-choul, previously echoed Kwon's views, saying that Pyongyang may have postponed the nuclear test due to the wet season on the peninsula despite the technical readiness for the launch.The rainy season is officially over in South Korea.In recent months, South Korea has repeatedly pointed to North Korea's preparations for the seventh nuclear test. July 27 appears to be a logical date due to its symbolism, as it marks the 69th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement, which ended the hostilities between Pyongyang and Seoul in the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea observes July 27 as a national holiday called "The Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War."
north korea, south korea, nuclear test

South Korea Fears North May Conduct New Nuclear Test in Coming Days - Unification Minister

17:00 GMT 26.07.2022
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea may conduct a new nuclear test on July 27, the anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice, or shortly after that, South Korean Minister of Unification Kwon Young-se said on Tuesday.
"As far as I know, the preparations are now physically complete... There is a possibility that North Korea will conduct a nuclear test on July 27. Also [Pyongyang] may or may not conduct it some time later, so we are watching," Kwon told South Korean CBS Radio.
The official made a similar claim in late June, stating that Pyongyang has completed all preparations for a nuclear test but is waiting for the right moment to maximize its effect, while closely watching the situation in the international and domestic arena.
Other senior officials, including former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Won In-choul, previously echoed Kwon's views, saying that Pyongyang may have postponed the nuclear test due to the wet season on the peninsula despite the technical readiness for the launch.
The rainy season is officially over in South Korea.
In recent months, South Korea has repeatedly pointed to North Korea's preparations for the seventh nuclear test. July 27 appears to be a logical date due to its symbolism, as it marks the 69th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement, which ended the hostilities between Pyongyang and Seoul in the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea observes July 27 as a national holiday called "The Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War."
