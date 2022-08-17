https://sputniknews.com/20220817/ukraine-attacks-nuclear-power-plant-to-stop-russians--1099661070.html

Ukraine Attacks Nuclear Power Plant to 'Stop' Russians

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a variety of topics from Donald Trump maybe being charged under the Espionage Act... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine attacks nuclear power plant to 'stop' Russians On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a variety of topics from Donald Trump maybe being charged under the Espionage Act and the difference of the treatment of Julian Assange. Also, what America and Afghanistan look like a year after the US leaving the territory.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of both the Facts On The Ground podcast and #FreeAssange vigilsTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistScott Ritter - Former U.N. weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss multiple international topics including the JCPOA, Iranian sanctions, author Salman Rushdie, and the current state of Afghanistan one year after the US pull-out.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined by a panel of Misty Winston and Ted Rall to discuss Julian Assange, the Espionage Act, Donald Trump, and more into domestic politics, including the newest primaries.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to discuss the Ukrainian military targeting the largest nuclear power plant and also discussed the US pulling out of Afghanistan a year later.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

