https://sputniknews.com/20220817/major-russian-monastery-in-us-organizes-1st-feast-day-since-covid-19-pandemic-began-1099677242.html

Major Russian Monastery in US Organizes 1st Feast Day Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Major Russian Monastery in US Organizes 1st Feast Day Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The major English-speaking monastery of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) in the United States was hit hard during the... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T00:41+0000

2022-08-17T00:41+0000

2022-08-17T00:41+0000

americas

russian orthodox church outside russia (rocor)

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104899/66/1048996687_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3df9402b2e5b1360c4021578beda9dc1.jpg

The Holy Cross monastery is a men's convent near the city of Wayne, West Virginia. The brotherhood numbers about 25 monastics, mostly Americans who converted to Orthodox Christianity from other denominations.The monks were initially concerned about the economic state of the monastery, because the revenue from pilgrims decreased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. However, they found additional ways to fundraise and began to sell more goods online, including candles and incense, he said.Gabriel noted that the monks also decided to broadcast most of the services on the internet to give people an opportunity to pray while their local parish churches were closed down due to the pandemic measures. That allowed attracting people and establishing connections with those who previously had never known about the monastery.This August, the monastery held its traditional St. Panteleimon feast day for the first time in nearly three years. The great martyr and healer, Panteleimon, an Orthodox Christian saint who lived in the ancient city of Nicomedia in the 3rd-4th centuries, is a patron saint of the Holy Cross monastery.In 2020, the monastery had to cancel traditional celebrations because of the global coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the monks set a goal of holding the feast but almost all got infected with the coronavirus just a week before the gathering, which forced canceling it a second time in a row.The Bishop of Manhattan, Nicholas, served the Divine Liturgy and gave a very inspiring sermon about the importance of turning to St. Panteleimon in prayers, and how the course of his life serves as a model for Orthodox Christians, Gabriel also said.“We really rejoiced that St. Panteleimon brought us together, that we are able once again to pray together, to serve, to receive the Holy Mysteries and we thank him for arranging everything this year,” Gabriel added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/orthodox-churches-set-to-mark-290-years-since-russia-discovered-alaska-1097839583.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian orthodox church outside russia (rocor), us