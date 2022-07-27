https://sputniknews.com/20220727/orthodox-churches-set-to-mark-290-years-since-russia-discovered-alaska-1097839583.html
Orthodox Churches Set to Mark 290 Years Since Russia Discovered Alaska
Orthodox Churches Set to Mark 290 Years Since Russia Discovered Alaska
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Orthodox churches in different cities in Russia and the US will commemorate by the chime of bells the 290th anniversary of the discovery... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T06:40+0000
2022-07-27T06:40+0000
2022-07-27T06:40+0000
orthodox church
russia
us
alaska
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090289810_0:0:3144:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_8d0267c08b0b59ca83a1b4e74b4ed9a3.jpg
Kolychev said the event will take place on July 27 in churches in Moscow and other cities in Russia, as well as California, including in one of the oldest Orthodox cathedrals in the United States - the Holy Trinity in San Francisco.Kolychev pointed out that common history and such cultural events can unite the peoples of Russia and the United States at a time of political disturbance because the discoveries make them closer to one another.Russia maintained its colonies, named Russian America, in the 18th and 19th centuries. In 1867, Russia sold its last remaining possessions to the United States for $7.2 million.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090289810_415:0:3144:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4c3aefc681ff485128e30cfb05cfde19.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
orthodox church, russia, us, alaska
Orthodox Churches Set to Mark 290 Years Since Russia Discovered Alaska
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Orthodox churches in different cities in Russia and the US will commemorate by the chime of bells the 290th anniversary of the discovery of Alaska by Russian sailors during their historical expedition on the St. Gabriel boat in 1732, historical and educational society Russian America President Vladimir Kolychev told Sputnik.
"We would like to dedicate our commemoration to the 290th anniversary of St. Gabriel boat voyage under the leadership of navigators Ivan Fedorov and Mikhail Gvozdev," Kolychev said. "That was the first appearance of the Russian sailors at the American shore near the Cape Prince of Wales, which was the Gvozdev Cape until 1778."
Kolychev said the event will take place on July 27 in churches in Moscow and other cities in Russia, as well as California, including in one of the oldest Orthodox cathedrals in the United States - the Holy Trinity in San Francisco.
"During the service, we will commemorate Russian sailors who were pioneers of Siberia, Alaska, Russian California and Hawaii, as well as Peter the Great, Ekaterina II and Pavel - Russian Emperors who allowed organizing these great expeditions," he said.
Kolychev pointed out that common history and such cultural events can unite the peoples of Russia and the United States at a time of political disturbance because the discoveries make them closer to one another.
"We are sure that it is important to keep bridges between our countries. Let it only be ‘bell bridges,’ but most importantly, these are the connections between individuals who come to the church, ring the bell, seek information about our history and feel that we are united with each other," Kolychev added.
Russia maintained its colonies, named Russian America
, in the 18th and 19th centuries. In 1867, Russia sold its last remaining possessions to the United States for $7.2 million.