Orthodox Churches Set to Mark 290 Years Since Russia Discovered Alaska

Orthodox Churches Set to Mark 290 Years Since Russia Discovered Alaska

Orthodox churches in different cities in Russia and the US will commemorate by the chime of bells the 290th anniversary of the discovery

Kolychev said the event will take place on July 27 in churches in Moscow and other cities in Russia, as well as California, including in one of the oldest Orthodox cathedrals in the United States - the Holy Trinity in San Francisco.Kolychev pointed out that common history and such cultural events can unite the peoples of Russia and the United States at a time of political disturbance because the discoveries make them closer to one another.Russia maintained its colonies, named Russian America, in the 18th and 19th centuries. In 1867, Russia sold its last remaining possessions to the United States for $7.2 million.

