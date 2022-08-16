https://sputniknews.com/20220816/will-the-fbi-raid-bring-the-downfall-of-trump-1099647039.html
Will the FBI Raid Bring the Downfall of Trump?
Will the FBI raid bring the downfall of Trump?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan start off the week dissecting the events of the weekend. The raid of Mar-A-Lago and what that means for Trump going forward, and the economy now that inflation is no longer an issue - according to the Biden administration.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Hockett - American lawyer, law professor, and policy advocateIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila talk about the FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago and what this could mean for Donald Trump running in 2024. Also, what the files found during the raid could possibly be.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss how Ukraine is struggling to find ways to pay their soldiers while the US sent them billions of dollars in funds.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Professor Robert Hockett to discuss inflation, the economy, and how politics can either make or break the economy in the future.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Will the FBI Raid Bring the Downfall of Trump?
04:52 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 12:53 GMT 16.08.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan start off the week dissecting the events of the weekend. The raid of Mar-A-Lago and what that means for Trump going forward, and the economy now that inflation is no longer an issue - according to the Biden administration.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Robert Hockett - American lawyer, law professor, and policy advocate
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila talk about the FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago and what this could mean for Donald Trump running in 2024. Also, what the files found during the raid could possibly be.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss how Ukraine is struggling to find ways to pay their soldiers while the US sent them billions of dollars in funds.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Professor Robert Hockett to discuss inflation, the economy, and how politics can either make or break the economy in the future.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik