https://sputniknews.com/20220816/reported-shelling-near-zaporozhye-npp-70-economists-say-us-must-return-7-bln-stolen-from-iraq-1099632635.html

Reported Shelling Near Zaporozhye NPP; 70+ Economists Say US Must Return $7 Bln Stolen From Iraq

Reported Shelling Near Zaporozhye NPP; 70+ Economists Say US Must Return $7 Bln Stolen From Iraq

Ukraine and Russia trade blame for shelling near the Zaporozhye nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, and the International Atomic Energy Agency warned of... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T04:45+0000

2022-08-16T04:45+0000

2022-08-16T09:53+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

ukraine

middle east

facebook

cointelpro

china

julian assange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099632488_31:0:1275:700_1920x0_80_0_0_da10a3683009fa9aba6398a5b9a55656.png

Russian Forces Pound Donetsk Region; 70+ Economists Say U.S. Must Return $7 billion Stolen from Iraq Ukraine and Russia trade blame for shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, and the International Atomic Energy Agency warned of disaster if the fighting does not stop.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss shelling near the Zaporozhye power plant. Both Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials have reported shelling near the nuclear plant in Ukraine, with both sides blaming each other.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. A Common Dreams article reports that over 70 economists sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The letter urged them to unfreeze the foreign exchange reserves and to persuade other governments "to lift the "coercive economic restrictions that are exacerbating the suffering of the Afghan people."Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss Kit Klarengerg's Consortium News article about the CIA. New research finds that the CIA used Black Americans as drug experiment guinea pigs in a study called Project MKULTRA.John Kiriakou, journalist, author and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss J. Edgar Hoover. U.S. Senator Bobby Rush introduced a bill into Congress that would expose still classified details of the FBI's abuse of power and called for the removal of J. Edgar Hoover's name from the FBI's headquarters building in Washington.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Laith talks about the Israel Defense Forces reporting that it discovered and "foiled" a tunnel dug by the Hamas group in the Northern Gaza Strip that crossed into Israeli territory (but did not penetrate Israel's border barrier).Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. A lawsuit was filed by lawyers, journalists, and doctors who visited Assange after discovering that the CIA had surveillance of them during their visits while Assange was sheltering in the Ecuadorian Embassy. The CIA supposedly not only recorded his conversations with them but also copied private data from the visitors' phones and other devices, violating constitutional protections. Ray also talks about his article in today's AntiWar.com, which discussed whether China would mess with U.S. warships headed for the Taiwan Strait.Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss Facebook sharing abortion chats with police. Chris reports on a story this week on digital rights advocates who say an abortion case in Nebraska shows how powerful Facebook and other companies are "in the role of prosecuting people who self-manage abortions."K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. K.J. talks about the arrival of the U.S. lawmakers who flew to Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet leader Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit. At the same time, there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, ukraine, middle east, facebook, cointelpro, china, julian assange, аудио