Iraqi Finance Minister Resigns Amid Severe Political Crisis in Country: Report
Iraqi Finance Minister Resigns Amid Severe Political Crisis in Country: Report
16.08.2022
"Finance Minister Ali Allawi submitted, during the cabinet session held today, his resignation from his position," the source was quoted as saying.On July 27, protests were resumed in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad by supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr. The demonstrators stormed the parliament building and said they did not intend to leave it. The unrest has already engulfed seven Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad.Sadr's supporters are rallying against the nomination of Mohammed Sudani for the post of prime minister by the Coordination Framework, an Iran-backed alliance of Shiite forces forming the largest bloc in the Iraqi legislature.Iraq has been facing a political deadlock since the parliamentary elections in October 2021. Sadr's political bloc won the elections but reverted to the opposition in May and stepped down in June after several unsuccessful attempts to form a government.
Iraqi Finance Minister Resigns Amid Severe Political Crisis in Country: Report

16:54 GMT 16.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SABAH ARARSupporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather outside the main gate of Baghdad's Green Zone on July 27, 2022 to protest against the nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the prime minister position.
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather outside the main gate of Baghdad's Green Zone on July 27, 2022 to protest against the nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the prime minister position.
© AFP 2022 / SABAH ARAR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi resigned amid a severe political crisis in the country, Iraqi News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
"Finance Minister Ali Allawi submitted, during the cabinet session held today, his resignation from his position," the source was quoted as saying.
On July 27, protests were resumed in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad by supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr. The demonstrators stormed the parliament building and said they did not intend to leave it. The unrest has already engulfed seven Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad.
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr climb over concrete barriers along the Al-Jumhuriya (Republic) bridge that leads to the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, as they protest against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister, on July 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
UN Mission in Iraq Expresses Concern About Protests in Baghdad, Calls for End of Violence
30 July, 16:54 GMT
Sadr's supporters are rallying against the nomination of Mohammed Sudani for the post of prime minister by the Coordination Framework, an Iran-backed alliance of Shiite forces forming the largest bloc in the Iraqi legislature.
Iraq has been facing a political deadlock since the parliamentary elections in October 2021. Sadr's political bloc won the elections but reverted to the opposition in May and stepped down in June after several unsuccessful attempts to form a government.
