Iraqi Finance Minister Resigns Amid Severe Political Crisis in Country: Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi resigned amid a severe political crisis in the country, Iraqi News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Finance Minister Ali Allawi submitted, during the cabinet session held today, his resignation from his position," the source was quoted as saying.On July 27, protests were resumed in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad by supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr. The demonstrators stormed the parliament building and said they did not intend to leave it. The unrest has already engulfed seven Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad.Sadr's supporters are rallying against the nomination of Mohammed Sudani for the post of prime minister by the Coordination Framework, an Iran-backed alliance of Shiite forces forming the largest bloc in the Iraqi legislature.Iraq has been facing a political deadlock since the parliamentary elections in October 2021. Sadr's political bloc won the elections but reverted to the opposition in May and stepped down in June after several unsuccessful attempts to form a government.

