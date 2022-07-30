International
https://sputniknews.com/20220730/un-mission-in-iraq-expresses-concern-about-protests-in-baghdad-calls-for-end-of-violence-1097964507.html
UN Mission in Iraq Expresses Concern About Protests in Baghdad, Calls for End of Violence
UN Mission in Iraq Expresses Concern About Protests in Baghdad, Calls for End of Violence
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Saturday called for an end to violence during political protests in Baghdad, where... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-30T16:54+0000
2022-07-30T16:54+0000
iraq
un
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1e/1097963167_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9890cedf6111da0dc217cce4f13545b3.jpg
Earlier on Saturday, protesters broke into a high-security Baghdad district known as the Green Zone where government buildings and foreign embassies are located and started a sit-in in parliament. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered security forces to maintain order. The Iraqi health ministry said that 125 people were injured in the unrest, including 25 security officers."The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning. Voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence. All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis," UNAMI said on Twitter.Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr are rallying against the candidacy of Mohammed Al Sudani for prime minister, who was nominated by the Coordination Framework alliance, the largest bloc in the Iraqi legislature representing Shiite forces and believed to be backed by Iran.Protesters already stormed the parliament once this past Wednesday and agreed to leave only after asked to by al-Sadr, whose political bloc won the October legislative elections but diverted into opposition in May and stepped down in June after several failed attempts to form a government.
https://sputniknews.com/20220730/iraqi-protesters-storm-parliament-building-for-second-time-in-72-hours-1097955399.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1e/1097963167_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02c2083787350a01746589c6e26fdea7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq, un, protest

UN Mission in Iraq Expresses Concern About Protests in Baghdad, Calls for End of Violence

16:54 GMT 30.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / Ahmad Al-RubayeSupporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr climb over concrete barriers along the Al-Jumhuriya (Republic) bridge that leads to the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, as they protest against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister, on July 30, 2022
Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr climb over concrete barriers along the Al-Jumhuriya (Republic) bridge that leads to the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, as they protest against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister, on July 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / Ahmad Al-Rubaye
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Saturday called for an end to violence during political protests in Baghdad, where people are rallying against the nomination of a pro-Iran candidate for prime minister.
Earlier on Saturday, protesters broke into a high-security Baghdad district known as the Green Zone where government buildings and foreign embassies are located and started a sit-in in parliament. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered security forces to maintain order. The Iraqi health ministry said that 125 people were injured in the unrest, including 25 security officers.
Protesters storm Iraq's parliament. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
Iraqi Protesters Storm Parliament Building For Second Time in 72 Hours
09:46 GMT
"The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning. Voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence. All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis," UNAMI said on Twitter.
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr are rallying against the candidacy of Mohammed Al Sudani for prime minister, who was nominated by the Coordination Framework alliance, the largest bloc in the Iraqi legislature representing Shiite forces and believed to be backed by Iran.
Protesters already stormed the parliament once this past Wednesday and agreed to leave only after asked to by al-Sadr, whose political bloc won the October legislative elections but diverted into opposition in May and stepped down in June after several failed attempts to form a government.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала