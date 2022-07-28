https://sputniknews.com/20220728/shia-bloc-in-iraqi-parliament-to-proceed-with-prime-minister-election-1097900137.html

Shia Bloc in Iraqi Parliament to Proceed With Prime Minister Election

Shia Bloc in Iraqi Parliament to Proceed With Prime Minister Election

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - The Coordination Framework, a pro-Iran Shia alliance in the Iraqi parliament, will move forward with the prime minister election despite a... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The stance of the Coordination Framework is clear: they will proceed with the election process in accordance with the constitution, as it is impossible to put the country on hold," al-Fayez said.On Wednesday, hundreds of people took to the streets of the Iraqi capital after the Coordination Framework, which unites most Shiite parliamentary factions, nominated Al Sudani, a former minister and ex-provincial governor, for the post of prime minister.The protesters, mostly followers of an influential Shia politician, Muqtada al-Sadr, whose coalition left the parliament in early June, managed to enter a specially guarded Green Zone in the center of Baghdad and stormed the parliament building. To quell the angry crowd, al-Sadr thanked the protesters, urging them to to return home.Although Kurdish politicians have not agreed on their presidential candidate yet, "there is a chance that it will happen in the next few hours, as negotiations are going nonstop," al-Fayez said.Iraq is suffering a political crisis after the parliamentary election in October 2021. Since then, the country's political forces have been unable to form a new government.In May, al-Sadr's bloc announced that it was going into opposition after it failed to form a new government, thus giving other parties and independent lawmakers a chance to form a cabinet. In June, the bloc's deputies resigned amid a protracted crisis to avoid being the cause of parliament's "idleness."

