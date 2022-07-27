Videos: Hundreds of Protesters 'Storm Iraqi Parliament' in Baghdad's Fortified Green Zone
16:38 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 17:01 GMT 27.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SABAH ARARSupporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather outside the main gate of Baghdad's Green Zone on July 27, 2022 to protest against the nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the prime minister position.
The protesters oppose the recent nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani to the position of the country's prime minister.
Hundreds of protesters have reportedly stormed the Iraqi parliament, which is located in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone. According to local media reports, many protesters support Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr and are demonstrating against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister.
Videos allegedly showing the protesters inside the parliament building has emerged online:
كافيتيريا مجلس النواب العراقي تغص بالمتظاهرين#الشرقية_نيوز pic.twitter.com/axI6xMIJID— AlSharqiya TV - قناة الشرقية (@alsharqiyatv) July 27, 2022
Protesters in Iraq broke into the country's parliament building.— Spriteer (@spriteer_774400) July 27, 2022
The demonstrators are also in the "green zone" of Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/qSsy3iEPCi
#BREAKING Saderists protesters enter Green Zone in Baghdad pic.twitter.com/7THBtckMmC— Guy Elster (@guyelster) July 27, 2022
The current Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhemi, has urged the protesters to "immediately withdraw" from the Green Zone.
Al-Kadhemi has warned that security forces would see to “the protection of state institutions and foreign missions, and prevent any harm to security and order.”
Earlier in the day, riot police were forced to use water cannons and tear gas in order to repel protesters pulling down cement blast walls at the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.
Protesters backed by @Mu_AlSadr are using a boom truck to take down the T-walls that are guarding the Green Zone in #Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/l05kiuoABo— Iraqi Day 🇮🇶 (@iraqi_day) July 27, 2022
The demonstrators, which oppose the nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani to the position of Iraq's prime minister, gathered around two entrances the the fortified Green Zone, with some chanting "Sudani, out!"
Al-Sudani is the official nominee of the Coordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies.