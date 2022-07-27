https://sputniknews.com/20220727/hundreds-of-protesters-storm-iraqi-parliament-in-baghdads-fortified-green-zone-1097862320.html

Videos: Hundreds of Protesters 'Storm Iraqi Parliament' in Baghdad's Fortified Green Zone

Videos: Hundreds of Protesters 'Storm Iraqi Parliament' in Baghdad's Fortified Green Zone

The protesters oppose the recent nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani to the position of the country's prime minister. 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

Hundreds of protesters have reportedly stormed the Iraqi parliament, which is located in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone. According to local media reports, many protesters support Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr and are demonstrating against a rival bloc's nomination for prime minister.Videos allegedly showing the protesters inside the parliament building has emerged online:The current Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhemi, has urged the protesters to "immediately withdraw" from the Green Zone.Al-Kadhemi has warned that security forces would see to “the protection of state institutions and foreign missions, and prevent any harm to security and order.”Earlier in the day, riot police were forced to use water cannons and tear gas in order to repel protesters pulling down cement blast walls at the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies. The demonstrators, which oppose the nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani to the position of Iraq's prime minister, gathered around two entrances the the fortified Green Zone, with some chanting "Sudani, out!"Al-Sudani is the official nominee of the Coordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies.

