Pfizer CEO Says Tested Positive for COVID-19 Despite Having Received 4 Vaccine Doses

"I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms," Bourla said via Twitter.Bourla said he has isolated and started a course of the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.US President Joe Biden has recently recovered from the novel coronavirus after being treated with Paxlovid. Biden had also received four doses of vaccine.Some 103,000 of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States, according to data collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
14:34 GMT 15.08.2022
A syringe in front of the Pfizer logo.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
"I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms," Bourla said via Twitter.
Bourla said he has isolated and started a course of the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.
US President Joe Biden has recently recovered from the novel coronavirus after being treated with Paxlovid. Biden had also received four doses of vaccine.
Some 103,000 of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States, according to data collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
