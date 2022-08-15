https://sputniknews.com/20220815/pfizer-ceo-says-tested-positive-for-covid-19-despite-having-received-4-vaccine-doses-1099621467.html

Pfizer CEO Says Tested Positive for COVID-19 Despite Having Received 4 Vaccine Doses

Pfizer CEO Says Tested Positive for COVID-19 Despite Having Received 4 Vaccine Doses

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received four doses of the... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T14:34+0000

2022-08-15T14:34+0000

2022-08-15T14:34+0000

science & tech

covid-19

pfizer

vaccination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082132915_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_effaef016ddd8f0f4b92b87ff56dec01.jpg

"I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms," Bourla said via Twitter.Bourla said he has isolated and started a course of the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.US President Joe Biden has recently recovered from the novel coronavirus after being treated with Paxlovid. Biden had also received four doses of vaccine.Some 103,000 of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States, according to data collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://sputniknews.com/20220525/sputnik-v-offers-stronger-protection-against-omicron-than-pfizer-spallanzani-institute-study-shows-1095761440.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

covid-19, pfizer, vaccination