Brother of Marine Killed Amid Chaotic US Afghan Pullout Reportedly Committed Suicide at Memorial

13 American service members were killed in a suicide bomb attack outside Kabul International airport on August 26, 2021 as the US and other Western countries... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

The brother of an American serviceman killed during the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021 reportedly committed suicide during a memorial service for him.20-year-old Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, from California, was one of 13 US troops who died on August 26 in a suicide bomb attack blamed on an Afghan offshoot of Daesh*.An explosive device had been detonated by a single bomber on the approaches to Kabul International Airport, where a frantic airlift operation was taking place after the emboldened Taliban* Islamist group had regained full control of the capital.Besides the 11 Marines, one Army soldier and one member of the Navy, estimates put the civilian death toll from the suicide blast at around 170 as crowds of Americans and Afghan allies sought to flee the city.Nearly a year later, the killed Marine’s older brother, Dakota Halverson, 28, died on August 9, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in California.Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., cited Halverson’s death in a Twitter post on Saturday, adding, “There must be accountability for this continued carnage."The Florida Congressman’s tweet was in reply to a Twitter post by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, who had shared a link to a GoFundMe page. Rosas wrote that Shana Chappell, the woman who had lost one son on that fateful day in 2021, had announced the death of her son Dakota.The reporter’s tweet included the hashtag "#SuicideAwareness."Both Chappell and the fallen Marine’s father, Steve Nikoui, have been vocal critics of the decision-making made by the Joe Biden administration that led to the botched withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan after a 20-year deployment. The hasty pullout had resulted in the swift fall of then-President Ashraf Ghani's Western-backed coalition government and the eventual return to power of the Taliban* Islamist group. None of the US intelligence assessments at the time had predicted such a swift collapse.Joe Biden’s administration has faced bipartisan criticism for the Afghan withdrawal. According to a new report from Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Washington left key decisions on how to evacuate civilians from Kabul until the final hours before the city fell to Taliban.President Biden has since acknowledged that his administration had not anticipated Kabul’s swift collapse, but insisted that "we planned for every contingency."*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia.*The Taliban is an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

