https://sputniknews.com/20220814/humanitarian-situation-in-taliban-ruled-afghanistan-continues-to-worsen-says-ex-official-1099569633.html

Humanitarian Situation in Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Continues to Worsen, Says Ex-Official

Humanitarian Situation in Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Continues to Worsen, Says Ex-Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan under the ruling of the Taliban's interim government is worsening with no signs of improvement... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T07:24+0000

2022-08-14T07:24+0000

2022-08-14T07:27+0000

world

afghanistan

taliban

crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096451494_0:262:3073:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_4f58525006ea2c09bf0826b301e368e3.jpg

"A year since the Taliban in power the humanitarian situation is going from bad to worse. No sign of any improvement. The private sector is not having confidence to invest and the Taliban are unable to adopt policies that will generate confidence in the market," Nadery said.The ex-official noted that if the Taliban continue "to exclude people, violate their rights and harbor terrorist groups," the region and the international community will continue to deal with the movement as an isolated group, while the unrest in the country will continue to grow.The Taliban is not taking any steps to form an inclusive government as required by the international community, Nadery said. "In the past one year the Taliban remain consistent to no[t] agree[ing] on any form of inclusive government. They remain an exclusive group," Nadery said when asked whether the Taliban will fulfill its promise to form an inclusive government so it can be recognized internationally.Afghanistan is struggling with "the deep economic and social crisis," coupled with "major setbacks" in the country, the ex-official said, adding that "people still live in fear" although the war in the country has ended."The country suffers from lack of governance and huge number of younger people leaving the country," Nadery added.An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last autumn after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the fall of the US-backed government. In September, the Taliban established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the former deputy foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan in the first Taliban government. The country has since been gripped by a severe humanitarian crisis.*Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorism.

https://sputniknews.com/20220813/aussie-who-spent-years-as-taliban-hostage-returns-to-afghanistan-to-mark-anniversary-of-kabuls-fall-1099559786.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

afghanistan, taliban, crisis