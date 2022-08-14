https://sputniknews.com/20220814/fbi-and-dhs-experiencing-an-increase-in-violent-threats-following-mar-a-lago-search-1099592457.html

FBI and DHS Experiencing an Increase in Violent Threats Following Mar-a-Lago Search

FBI and DHS Experiencing an Increase in Violent Threats Following Mar-a-Lago Search

On Monday the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched former President Donald Trump’s private residence of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Equipped with a... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T22:43+0000

2022-08-14T22:43+0000

2022-08-14T22:43+0000

americas

donald trump

department of homeland security (dhs)

fbi

domestic terrorism

mar-a-lago

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083099113_0:237:2797:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_22faebea76a8a6fecf7d309dbf5008c7.jpg

A federal grand jury first issued a subpoena to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) in mid-May to gain access to government documents that Trump took to his personal residence of Mar-a-Lago. In accordance with the Presidential Records Act, presidents are required to turn over documents to the National Archives.The NARA was also in contact with Trump’s lawyers for over a year prior to the search of Mar-a-Lago.Following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, both the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a joint intelligence memo in which they reported an increase in threats to federal law enforcement officials. The threats, according to the government agencies, are coming online from “multiple platforms, social media sites, web forums, video sharing platforms, and image boards.”Three days after the search of Mar-a-Lago, a 42-year-old Navy veteran named Ricky Shiffer attempted to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office after posting to Trump’s social media site Truth Social a desire to kill FBI agents and encouraging others to do the same."When they come for you, kill them," Shiffer is believed to have written on Truth Social, in a post that was since removed by the site’s moderators. "Be an American, not a steer."A standoff and shootout took place hours after Shiffer attempted to break into the FBI’s field office while armed with a nail gun and an AR-15-style rifle. The 42-year-old was spotted by a state trooper on Interstate 71 after fleeing the FBI’s office. The trooper attempted a traffic stop on Shiffer and a shootout followed, killing Shiffer.The FBI is now investigating the attack, allegedly led by Shiffer, as an act of domestic terrorism.Other threats circulated online following the search of Trump’s residence—which the former president bemoaned as a “raid”—including a poster which reads, “Garland needs to be assassinated,” in reference to Attorney General Merrick Garland who approved the decision to seek a search warrant for Trump’s estate. Garland has since made a public statement on the matter, adding that copies of the warrant were provided to Trump’s lawyers who were present during the search.Some Republican lawmakers fanned the flames when they accused the FBI of being politically motivated in their search of Mar-a-Lago.

https://sputniknews.com/20220814/client-attorney-privilege--earmarks-of-fishing-expedition-fbis-mar-a-lago-raid-triggers-questions-1099586240.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220813/armed-suspect-who-attempted-to-breach-fbi-cincinnati-office-was-navy-veteran-reports-say-1099550681.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

donald trump, department of homeland security (dhs), fbi, domestic terrorism, mar-a-lago