https://sputniknews.com/20220813/armed-suspect-who-attempted-to-breach-fbi-cincinnati-office-was-navy-veteran-reports-say-1099550681.html
Armed Suspect Who Attempted to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office Was Navy Veteran, Reports Say
Armed Suspect Who Attempted to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office Was Navy Veteran, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The armed suspect who attempted to breach a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was killed after a... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T11:04+0000
2022-08-13T11:04+0000
2022-08-13T11:05+0000
americas
us
suspect
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083444602_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_46ea6e722f2abb68f6bba033ec880593.jpg
Ricky Walter Shiffer Jr., 42, had been an enlisted sailor who served aboard the USS Columbia, and had also served as an infantryman in the Florida National Guard, the newspaper said on Friday citing the suspect's personnel records.The FBI office informed via social media that law enforcement shot and killed an armed suspect on Thursday after he attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the FBI office in Cincinnati.The suspect fled after an alarm went off and was shot and killed after attempts to take him into custody failed and he raised a gun at the authorities, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said on Thursday.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083444602_116:0:1933:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_50e0bc32b17dbd6aa00ee63de4b5b133.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, suspect, fbi
Armed Suspect Who Attempted to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office Was Navy Veteran, Reports Say
11:04 GMT 13.08.2022 (Updated: 11:05 GMT 13.08.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The armed suspect who attempted to breach a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was killed after a shootout with law enforcement officers, was a US Navy and Florida National Guard veteran, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Ricky Walter Shiffer Jr., 42, had been an enlisted sailor who served aboard the USS Columbia, and had also served as an infantryman in the Florida National Guard, the newspaper said on Friday citing the suspect's personnel records.
The FBI office informed via social media that law enforcement shot and killed an armed suspect on Thursday after he attempted to breach
the Visitor Screening Facility at the FBI office in Cincinnati.
The suspect fled after an alarm went off and was shot and killed after attempts to take him into custody failed and he raised a gun at the authorities, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said on Thursday.