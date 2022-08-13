https://sputniknews.com/20220813/armed-suspect-who-attempted-to-breach-fbi-cincinnati-office-was-navy-veteran-reports-say-1099550681.html

Armed Suspect Who Attempted to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office Was Navy Veteran, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The armed suspect who attempted to breach a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was killed after a... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

Ricky Walter Shiffer Jr., 42, had been an enlisted sailor who served aboard the USS Columbia, and had also served as an infantryman in the Florida National Guard, the newspaper said on Friday citing the suspect's personnel records.The FBI office informed via social media that law enforcement shot and killed an armed suspect on Thursday after he attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the FBI office in Cincinnati.The suspect fled after an alarm went off and was shot and killed after attempts to take him into custody failed and he raised a gun at the authorities, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said on Thursday.

