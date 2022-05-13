https://sputniknews.com/20220513/report-us-grand-jury-has-issued-a-subpoena-into-trump-era-docs-taken-to-mar-a-lago-1095477398.html

Report: US Grand Jury Has Issued a Subpoena Into Trump-Era Docs Taken to Mar-a-Lago

Report: US Grand Jury Has Issued a Subpoena Into Trump-Era Docs Taken to Mar-a-Lago

At the end of his term, former President Donald Trump appeared to violate the Presidential Records Act by transferring classified documents to his residence of... 13.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-13T03:25+0000

2022-05-13T03:25+0000

2022-05-13T03:33+0000

trump

crime

mar-a-lago

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095334059_0:147:3120:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_303c53a6a788ef8c9f911ff537265d8d.jpg

The Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s mishandling of White House documents is beginning to ramp up as a federal grand jury has issued at least one subpoena to the National Archives and Records Administration to access classified documents that had been earlier temporarily transferred to Mar-a-Lago.The probe could garner potential legal consequences for Trump and/or others who were involved in the mishandling of 15 boxes of government documents considering that mishandling classified documents is a federal crime. However, if the defense are able to prove relocating the boxes was a “mistake,” punishment may be trimmed down.An anonymous source told The Washington Post that investigators have already begun interrogating former Trump White House aides about the incident, while another source said investigators were still filing requests for interviews.“I can remember watching the Trumps leaving the White House and getting off in the helicopter that day, and someone carrying a white banker box, and saying to myself, ‘What the hell’s in that box?’” said David Ferriero, a former US archivist.It is routine for the FBI to conduct investigations into whether or not classified information has been mishandled. The Presidential Records Act (PRA) is a 1978 law that was passed following President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal. PRA now safeguards all White House documents as US government property.This is not the first time Trump and his administration have been ridiculed for their handling of government documents. Some of the Trump White House records, which the National Archives and Records Administration gave to the January 6 committee, appeared to have been torn up and then taped back together.New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book “Confidence Man” alleges that Trump even flushed files down his toilet in the White House.Trump is also under investigation in the states of Georgia and New York concerning his business practices, as well as by the House select committee who are investigating his involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

trump, crime, mar-a-lago