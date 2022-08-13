International
Japanese Airline Adds Insect Powder to In-Flight Meal to Promote Food Sustainability
Meanwhile, passengers can pre-book insect powder burger and pasta meals on flights connecting Japan's Narita Airport with Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, and Los Angeles.
Japanese Airline Adds Insect Powder to In-Flight Meal to Promote Food Sustainability

12:17 GMT 13.08.2022
Deexa Khanduri
Crickets are a popular snack in many parts of Asia and Africa, believed to be a rich source of protein and other nutrients. Insects are also considered a sustainable source of food.
In a catering twist, Japanese airline ZIPAIR is offering meals partly made of ground-up crickets.

"The airline caterer is serving a chilli burger and pasta dish, both include crushed cricket (or gryllus powder), costing 1,500 yen (US$11.30)," the South China Morning Post reported.

The airline has reportedly collaborated with Gryllus, a food technology company, on the unique meal. The airline began taking orders for the meal in July, and so far, it has not received any complaints.
"We have received more than 60 purchase orders for the two dishes since they were introduced on July 1,” said Mark Matsumoto, a spokesman for the airline. "As part of ZIPAIR's commitment to sustainability, the airline has partnered with Gryllus Inc. to offer an environmentally friendly meal option to help reduce food waste on its international network."
Meanwhile, passengers can pre-book insect powder burger and pasta meals on flights connecting Japan's Narita Airport with Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, and Los Angeles.
