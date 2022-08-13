https://sputniknews.com/20220813/japanese-airline-adds-insect-powder-to-in-flight-meal-to-promote-food-sustainability-1099552518.html

Japanese Airline Adds Insect Powder to In-Flight Meal to Promote Food Sustainability

Crickets are a popular snack in many parts of Asia and Africa, believed to be a rich source of protein and other nutrients. Insects are also considered a... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

In a catering twist, Japanese airline ZIPAIR is offering meals partly made of ground-up crickets.The airline has reportedly collaborated with Gryllus, a food technology company, on the unique meal. The airline began taking orders for the meal in July, and so far, it has not received any complaints.Meanwhile, passengers can pre-book insect powder burger and pasta meals on flights connecting Japan's Narita Airport with Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, and Los Angeles.

