https://sputniknews.com/20220813/japanese-airline-adds-insect-powder-to-in-flight-meal-to-promote-food-sustainability-1099552518.html
Japanese Airline Adds Insect Powder to In-Flight Meal to Promote Food Sustainability
Japanese Airline Adds Insect Powder to In-Flight Meal to Promote Food Sustainability
Crickets are a popular snack in many parts of Asia and Africa, believed to be a rich source of protein and other nutrients. Insects are also considered a... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-13T12:17+0000
2022-08-13T12:17+0000
2022-08-13T12:17+0000
japan
cricket
viral
good news
plane
flight
insects
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105448/15/1054481569_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_0a403995771dd14e1c6cbd60426d4191.jpg
In a catering twist, Japanese airline ZIPAIR is offering meals partly made of ground-up crickets.The airline has reportedly collaborated with Gryllus, a food technology company, on the unique meal. The airline began taking orders for the meal in July, and so far, it has not received any complaints.Meanwhile, passengers can pre-book insect powder burger and pasta meals on flights connecting Japan's Narita Airport with Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, and Los Angeles.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105448/15/1054481569_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_928be472945ceb71a17dde8a14088a30.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
japan, cricket, good news, plane, flight, insects
Japanese Airline Adds Insect Powder to In-Flight Meal to Promote Food Sustainability
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Crickets are a popular snack in many parts of Asia and Africa, believed to be a rich source of protein and other nutrients. Insects are also considered a sustainable source of food.
In a catering twist, Japanese airline ZIPAIR is offering meals partly made of ground-up crickets.
"The airline caterer is serving a chilli burger and pasta dish, both include crushed cricket (or gryllus powder), costing 1,500 yen (US$11.30)," the South China Morning Post reported.
The airline has reportedly collaborated with Gryllus, a food technology company, on the unique meal. The airline began taking orders for the meal in July, and so far, it has not received any complaints.
"We have received more than 60 purchase orders for the two dishes since they were introduced on July 1,” said Mark Matsumoto
, a spokesman for the airline. "As part of ZIPAIR's commitment to sustainability, the airline has partnered with Gryllus Inc. to offer an environmentally friendly meal option to help reduce food waste on its international network."
Meanwhile, passengers can pre-book insect powder
burger and pasta meals on flights connecting Japan's Narita Airport with Bangkok, Singapore, Honolulu, and Los Angeles.