Turkish Airline Serves Severed Snake Head as Inflight Meal - Video
Turkish Airline Serves Severed Snake Head as Inflight Meal - Video
In February this year, a bizarre incident took place on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, when a snake was spotted by passengers onboard.
The cabin crew of the Turkish airline SunExpress were left disgusted after they found a severed head of a snake in their meal instead of assorted potatoes, vegetables and tomatoes.The incident happened on July 21 on a flight from Ankara (Turkey) to Düsseldorf (Germany), according to Turkish news website Gazete Duvar.The video shared by Gazete Duvar shows the meal with mashed potatoes and veggies. But when zoomed in, the severed head of the snake appears.After the crew voiced their complaint, the airline said that the incident was "unacceptable", and they halted their service with the caterer.A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter, it added.Meanwhile, the caterer, Sancak Inflight Services, which supplied the meal, has categorically rejected the allegation.According to the Gazete Duvar, snails and mold had also appeared in meals onboard SunExpress flights earlier.
In February this year, a bizarre incident took place on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, when a snake was spotted by passengers onboard.
The cabin crew of the Turkish airline SunExpress were left disgusted after they found a severed head of a snake in their meal instead of assorted potatoes, vegetables and tomatoes.
The incident happened on July 21 on a flight from Ankara (Turkey) to Düsseldorf (Germany), according to Turkish
news website Gazete Duvar.
The video shared by Gazete Duvar shows the meal with mashed potatoes and veggies. But when zoomed in, the severed head of the snake appears.
After the crew voiced their complaint, the airline said that the incident was “unacceptable”, and they halted their service with the caterer.
“It is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience,” the airline said in a statement.
A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter, it added.
Meanwhile, the caterer, Sancak Inflight Services, which supplied the meal, has categorically rejected the allegation.
“We did not use any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking (due to the technical and thermal conditions used in the in-flight catering facilities),” Sancak Inflight services said in a statement.
According to the Gazete Duvar, snails and mold had also appeared in meals onboard SunExpress flights earlier.