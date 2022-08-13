International
Is the US Preparing to Abandon Ukraine's Zelensky?
Is the US Preparing to Abandon Ukraine's Zelensky?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by all star guests for a jam-packed 3 hour show. Everything from the average... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International
Is the US preparing to abandon Ukraine's Zelensky?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by all star guests for a jam-packed 3 hour show. Everything from the average person's privacy in big tech to abortion rights and Reverend Jesse Jackson joins the show to discuss his work on the Brittney Griner case.
Chris Garaffa - Editor of TechforthePeople.org and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin PodcastReese Everson - Attorney and womens’ advocateGlenn Diesen - Professor of political science and history at the university of Oslo in NorwayRev. Jesse L. Jackson - American political activist, Baptist minister, and politicianIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Chris Garaffa to discuss privacy issues on tech platforms and what each platform actually owes its customers.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined in studio by attorney and women's activist Reese Everson to discuss the story of a teenage girl being turned over to the cops by Facebook* for having an abortion and the legal aspects of the case.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by the world-famous Reverend Jesse Jackson to speak about abortion rights, Trump possibly running for re-election, and the work he is doing on the Brittney Griner case. Also, professor Glenn Diesen is on to discuss all things Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
Is the US Preparing to Abandon Ukraine's Zelensky?

12:00 GMT 13.08.2022
Is the US preparing to abandon Ukraine's Zelensky?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan are joined by all star guests for a jam-packed 3 hour show. Everything from the average person's privacy in big tech to abortion rights and Reverend Jesse Jackson joins the show to discuss his work on the Brittney Griner case.
Chris Garaffa - Editor of TechforthePeople.org and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast
Reese Everson - Attorney and womens’ advocate
Glenn Diesen - Professor of political science and history at the university of Oslo in Norway
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson - American political activist, Baptist minister, and politician
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Chris Garaffa to discuss privacy issues on tech platforms and what each platform actually owes its customers.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila are joined in studio by attorney and women's activist Reese Everson to discuss the story of a teenage girl being turned over to the cops by Facebook* for having an abortion and the legal aspects of the case.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by the world-famous Reverend Jesse Jackson to speak about abortion rights, Trump possibly running for re-election, and the work he is doing on the Brittney Griner case. Also, professor Glenn Diesen is on to discuss all things Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
*Activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.
