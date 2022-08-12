International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/video-spirit-airlines-employee-suspended-after-agent-throws-down-at-texas-airport-1099528859.html
Video: Spirit Airlines Employee Suspended After Agent Throws Down at Texas Airport
Video: Spirit Airlines Employee Suspended After Agent Throws Down at Texas Airport
What initially caused the airport conflict remains unclear. The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday, and footage of the showdown has received close to 6... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T23:17+0000
2022-08-12T23:17+0000
viral
us
airlines
viral video
twitter
spirit airlines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099528713_0:112:1280:831_1920x0_80_0_0_35b0793497edb0d3181e780c56c3a8c0.png
A US Spirit Airlines customer service representative who was shown in a viral video hitting a woman at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas has been suspended, the media reported on Friday, citing the company's news release.In the video, the employee, who is wearing a Spirit Airlines lanyard around his neck, is seen warning an unnamed woman: "don’t touch me ever in your life, you touch me first and then you got in my face. Don’t ever invade my personal space."Warning: The video below contains offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised.The employee is then told to "stay out of my personal space" by the woman after she says "get out of my face." She proceeds to use a homophobic epithet and tries to shove him away. A male onlooker then intervened between the two in an effort to diffuse the situation, but as the employee was being restrained by the man, the woman reached around him and smacked him in the side of the head.As the public yells for the two to stop fighting, the employee chases after the woman, knocking her to the ground and punching her in the head.Another onlooker approaches the employee as he resumes pursuing the woman and tells him "don't fight the woman." The worker can be heard saying, "Let me tell you something, I fight whoever," while standing close to his face. Later on Friday, the Dallas Morning News reported that according to an airport police complaint, the woman was identified as Ayriana Davis of Fort Worth, and the agent was Emmanuel Sullivan of Grapevine.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099528713_0:0:1280:959_1920x0_80_0_0_71684191df9040a82eb306f4920b0e23.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, airlines, viral video, twitter, spirit airlines

Video: Spirit Airlines Employee Suspended After Agent Throws Down at Texas Airport

23:17 GMT 12.08.2022
© Photo : TwitterA screenshot from the video showing altercation between Spirit Airlines employee and a passenger, August 11, 2022.
A screenshot from the video showing altercation between Spirit Airlines employee and a passenger, August 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© Photo : Twitter
Subscribe
International
India
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
What initially caused the airport conflict remains unclear. The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday, and footage of the showdown has received close to 6 million views.
A US Spirit Airlines customer service representative who was shown in a viral video hitting a woman at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas has been suspended, the media reported on Friday, citing the company's news release.

"We are aware of this altercation. Our vendor at DFW has suspended the agent," the airline is quoted as saying. "Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter."

In the video, the employee, who is wearing a Spirit Airlines lanyard around his neck, is seen warning an unnamed woman: "don’t touch me ever in your life, you touch me first and then you got in my face. Don’t ever invade my personal space."
Warning: The video below contains offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised.
The employee is then told to "stay out of my personal space" by the woman after she says "get out of my face." She proceeds to use a homophobic epithet and tries to shove him away. A male onlooker then intervened between the two in an effort to diffuse the situation, but as the employee was being restrained by the man, the woman reached around him and smacked him in the side of the head.
As the public yells for the two to stop fighting, the employee chases after the woman, knocking her to the ground and punching her in the head.

"Everybody, back up from me!" the worker screams as more people approach him. "This b***h put her hands on me!"

Another onlooker approaches the employee as he resumes pursuing the woman and tells him "don't fight the woman." The worker can be heard saying, "Let me tell you something, I fight whoever," while standing close to his face.

The onlooker answers, appearing to lose his composure as the video comes to a close: "Put your hands on me... knock your b***h a** out."

Later on Friday, the Dallas Morning News reported that according to an airport police complaint, the woman was identified as Ayriana Davis of Fort Worth, and the agent was Emmanuel Sullivan of Grapevine.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала