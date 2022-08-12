https://sputniknews.com/20220812/merrick-garland-admits-to-approving-the-raid-on-trumps-florida-home-1099494696.html

Merrick Garland Admits to Approving the Raid on Trump's Florida Home

Merrick Garland Admits to Approving the Raid on Trump's Florida Home

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including North Korea claiming to have defeated COVID-19, and AG Merrick... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-12T09:24+0000

2022-08-12T09:24+0000

2022-08-12T09:44+0000

us

radio

the backstory

north korea

ukraine

irs

california

doj

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099494549_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_bc9eb905d400f52201b8fb4162379d62.png

Merrick Garland Admits to Approving the Raid on Trump's Florida Home On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including North Korea claiming to have defeated COVID19, and AG Merrick Garland defending the raid on former President Trump.

Alison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | California Republicans, 2022 Midterms, and California FarmsJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Jim Hoft Takes the Biden Administration to Court, Big Tech is Ready to Censor in 2022 Midterms, and T-Mobile Blocked The Gateway PunditIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the California uniparty, Arizona continues to count votes, and the deep state. Alison described the Democrat's plan to hire eighty-seven thousand IRS agents and the IRS buying hoards of ammunition. Alison explained her fight with the California Republican party and the inability to trust elections in America.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Jim Hoft about taking Democrats to court, big tech, and the Mar-a-Largo raid. Jim discussed Attorney General Merrick Garland's statements on the Donald Trump raid and Merrick Garland defending the FBI. Jim talked about the new age Republicans winning their primaries and the establishment Republican's attempts to destroy outside Republicans.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

us, radio, the backstory, north korea, ukraine, irs, california, doj, аудио, covid-19