Merrick Garland Admits to Approving the Raid on Trump's Florida Home
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including North Korea claiming to have defeated COVID-19, and AG Merrick Garland defending the raid on former President Trump.
Merrick Garland Admits to Approving the Raid on Trump's Florida Home
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including North Korea claiming to have defeated COVID19, and AG Merrick Garland defending the raid on former President Trump.
Alison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | California Republicans, 2022 Midterms, and California Farms
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Jim Hoft Takes the Biden Administration to Court, Big Tech is Ready to Censor in 2022 Midterms, and T-Mobile Blocked The Gateway Pundit
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the California uniparty, Arizona continues to count votes, and the deep state. Alison described the Democrat's plan to hire eighty-seven thousand IRS agents and the IRS buying hoards of ammunition. Alison explained her fight with the California Republican party and the inability to trust elections in America.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Jim Hoft about taking Democrats to court, big tech, and the Mar-a-Largo raid. Jim discussed Attorney General Merrick Garland's statements on the Donald Trump raid and Merrick Garland defending the FBI. Jim talked about the new age Republicans winning their primaries and the establishment Republican's attempts to destroy outside Republicans.
Merrick Garland Admits to Approving the Raid on Trump's Florida Home
09:24 GMT 12.08.2022 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 12.08.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including North Korea claiming to have defeated COVID-19, and AG Merrick Garland defending the raid on former President Trump.
Alison Hayden - Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | California Republicans, 2022 Midterms, and California Farms
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Jim Hoft Takes the Biden Administration to Court, Big Tech is Ready to Censor in 2022 Midterms, and T-Mobile Blocked The Gateway Pundit
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about the California uniparty, Arizona continues to count votes, and the deep state. Alison described the Democrat's plan to hire eighty-seven thousand IRS agents and the IRS buying hoards of ammunition. Alison explained her fight with the California Republican party and the inability to trust elections in America.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Jim Hoft about taking Democrats to court, big tech, and the Mar-a-Largo raid. Jim discussed Attorney General Merrick Garland's statements on the Donald Trump raid and Merrick Garland defending the FBI. Jim talked about the new age Republicans winning their primaries and the establishment Republican's attempts to destroy outside Republicans.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik