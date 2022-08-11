https://sputniknews.com/20220811/how-taiwan-war-hysteria-china-trade-war-prompted-us-to-splurge-280-billion-on-microchip-industry-1099485489.html

How Taiwan War Hysteria Prompted US to Splurge $280 Billion on Microchip Industry

Under the $280-billion act, Washington will invest around $52.7 billion in microchip production to attempt to keep pace with China, as the two countries...

The Chips Act is "a pre-cursor to further escalations with China in order to flip this dynamic, knowing that the US will not be able to adequately defend Taiwan,” US-based financial commentator Tom Luongo tells Sputnik, referring to US-Chinese tensions over Taipei, which escalated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last week.He ventured to say that “it may even have been the reason” Pelosi visited Taiwan “to ratchet up the tension and ensure the bill’s passage,” adding that “at this point, things are so murky, trying to divine what anyone’s motivations are on Capitol Hill, other than surviving the mid-terms, is a fool’s errand.”Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill that aims to boost the country’s competitiveness with China by investing $280 billion in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and science research.Dubbed the Chips and Science Act, the bill includes more than $52 billion for US companies producing computer chips, as well as billions more in tax credits to encourage investment in semiconductor manufacturing.The document also stipulates allocating tens of billions of dollars to fund scientific research and development and to spur the innovation and development of other US technology.The Chips Act is "a clear departure for US industrial policy to provide subsidies and incentives to a specific industry. The compulsion now is driven by geopolitical tensions (US-China trade war, China-Taiwan-US confrontation), strategic significance of chips in manufacturing across industries (particularly post COVID) and its applications for defence and national security concerns," says Dr. Raju.The professor explains that the purpose is to attact investment from major chip manufacturers and establish semiconductor fabrication plants in the United States."The 'Fab less' model that the US followed in the past made US gain a dominant market position in the R&D, IP and design capability of the value chain of semiconductor industry but resulted in less than 12% in wafer fabrication (capital intensive) and 2% in Assembling, Packaging &Testing (Capital & labour intensive) (SIA, 2021). US share in global installed capacity of semiconductor industry is less than 12%, while the global sale of semiconductor sales (Fab less plus IDMs) is 48%. As a result, growth in installed capacity of US was outpaced by Asian countries," Dr. Raju explains.Meanwhile, Luongo says that the bill “will have an effect on semiconductor production” in the US, but “the question is whether it is cost-effective to actually do it.”Luongo describes the bill as “just a start” in terms of the US’ effort to get the better of China in the race to dominate the high-tech sector.“The turnaround will take time certainly, there is no easy fix here (…) If the US is serious about gaining real market share and competitiveness in manufacturing, then a lot of roadblocks currently in place will need to end,” the commentator notes.According to him, “the real problem now is that the US is going hyper-belligerent to maintain its control when it should have looked inward to solve its internal problems years ago. [Former US President Donald] Trump tried and failed to make meaningful reforms.”

