Modi Vows to Develop India as Chip Hub as Gov't Sets $300Bn Target in Electronics Manufacturing

Modi Vows to Develop India as Chip Hub as Gov't Sets $300Bn Target in Electronics Manufacturing

Last December, the Indian government announced a $10 billion incentive package to encourage global firms to set up semiconductor, display manufacturing and... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

India aims to achieve $300 billion in electronic manufacturing in the next three-four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.Modi announced a series of measures to boost the country’s digital India mission, aiming to curb dependency on imports of electronic goods.He announced the first cohort of 30 institutions to be supported under the Chips to Startup (C2S) program to train a specialized workforce in the area of designing semiconductor chips.Last December, the government formulated a $10 billion incentive plan following COVID-induced supply disruption, which exposed the vulnerability of India’s manufacturing sector. India imports 100 percent of its semiconductors.Last month, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Manufacturing said that Belgium-based IMEC, a renowned intermediate research organization in the world of semiconductor fabs, has agreed to provide technical support to set up the semiconductor ecosystem in the country.On 23 June, Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited New Delhi, discussing its planned investment of $13.6 billion with Vedanta Group for chip manufacturing in India. Vedanta expects $3-3.5 billion in total turnover from the joint venture, including exports from one-third of their chip manufacturing in the country.The Indian government expects that at least 50-60 design companies will start developing products in the next 2-3 years.

