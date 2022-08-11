https://sputniknews.com/20220811/conservatives-want-the-fbi-abolished-and-ukraine-flirts-with-striking-a-nuclear-power-plant-1099464555.html

Conservatives Want the FBI Abolished, and Ukraine Flirts with Striking a Nuclear Power Plant

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China calling the US the 'main instigator' in Ukraine -Russia... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

Conservatives Want the FBI Abolished, and Ukraine Flirts with Striking a Nuclear Power Plant On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including China calling the U.S. the 'main instigator' in Ukraine -Russia conflict, and former President Trump pleading the Fifth in his NY civil trial.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Zelensky Attacks Amnesty International, Crimea, and Turkey Gets Closer to RussiaCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Secret Service is Compromised, Classified Documents, and The Trump Warrant Has Been Ordered to be ReleasedIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the media adoration for President Zelensky, Russia's relationship with Turkey, and attacks on Crimea. Mark spoke about President Zelensky's goal of Crimea "rejoining" Ukraine and the information war surrounding the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Mark discussed the strategic importance of Kherson and the water dam that supplies water to Crimea.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the goal of the FBI raid, establishment Republicans, and President Trump invoking the Fifth Amendment in New York. Carmine explained the goal of the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Florida residence and Carmine's support for Donald Trump to run in the 2024 election. Carmine spoke about the media denialism of Ukraine's neo nazis and American politicans lying about the conflict in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

