https://sputniknews.com/20220810/trump-endorsed-tim-michels-defeats-rebecca-kleefisch-wins-gop-nomination-for-governor-in-wisconsin-1099437736.html
Trump-Endorsed Tim Michels Defeats Rebecca Kleefisch, Wins GOP Nomination For Governor in Wisconsin
Trump-Endorsed Tim Michels Defeats Rebecca Kleefisch, Wins GOP Nomination For Governor in Wisconsin
The primaries for the gubernatorial elections and the Congress midterm elections, which will be held in November, are taking place in the US. On August 9... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T06:25+0000
2022-08-10T06:25+0000
2022-08-10T06:25+0000
americas
us
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099437589_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f76d5c7167fe45da631a11c934de9315.jpg
In the Republican primary race for Wisconsin governor, which was held on Tuesday, construction executive Tim Michels, who was endorsed by former US President Donald Trump, won over former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.Michels first ran for office back in 1998, but lost a Republican primary for state Senate to Scott Fitzgerald. In 2004, he ran for US Senate, winning a GOP primary but losing the general election to former Democratic US Sen. Russ Feingold.Senate primaries were also held in Wisconsin; Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will defend his seat against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes this fall.Tuesday's Senate primaries were also held in Minnesota, Vermont, and Connecticut. In Minnesota, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely defeated her challenger Don Samuels in Tuesday's primary. Becca Balint, the leader of the Vermont Senate, has won the primary in Vermont and she may become the first woman to represent the state in Congress.In Connecticut, Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader, won the Republican US Senate primary and will face second-term US Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099437589_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_558438cd95ab8cc0e5e32a7a866bc0f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, elections
Trump-Endorsed Tim Michels Defeats Rebecca Kleefisch, Wins GOP Nomination For Governor in Wisconsin
The primaries for the gubernatorial elections and the Congress midterm elections, which will be held in November, are taking place in the US. On August 9, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont, and Connecticut held primary elections.
In the Republican primary race for Wisconsin governor, which was held on Tuesday, construction executive Tim Michels, who was endorsed by former US President Donald Trump, won over former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.
Michels first ran for office back in 1998, but lost a Republican primary for state Senate to Scott Fitzgerald. In 2004, he ran for US Senate, winning a GOP primary but losing the general election to former Democratic US Sen. Russ Feingold.
Senate primaries were also held in Wisconsin; Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will defend his seat against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes this fall.
Tuesday's Senate primaries
were also held in Minnesota, Vermont, and Connecticut.
In Minnesota, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely defeated her challenger Don Samuels in Tuesday's primary.
Becca Balint, the leader of the Vermont Senate, has won the primary in Vermont and she may become the first woman to represent the state in Congress.
In Connecticut, Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader, won the Republican US Senate primary and will face second-term US Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November.