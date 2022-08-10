https://sputniknews.com/20220810/trump-endorsed-tim-michels-defeats-rebecca-kleefisch-wins-gop-nomination-for-governor-in-wisconsin-1099437736.html

Trump-Endorsed Tim Michels Defeats Rebecca Kleefisch, Wins GOP Nomination For Governor in Wisconsin

Trump-Endorsed Tim Michels Defeats Rebecca Kleefisch, Wins GOP Nomination For Governor in Wisconsin

The primaries for the gubernatorial elections and the Congress midterm elections, which will be held in November, are taking place in the US. On August 9... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-10T06:25+0000

2022-08-10T06:25+0000

2022-08-10T06:25+0000

americas

us

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099437589_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f76d5c7167fe45da631a11c934de9315.jpg

In the Republican primary race for Wisconsin governor, which was held on Tuesday, construction executive Tim Michels, who was endorsed by former US President Donald Trump, won over former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.Michels first ran for office back in 1998, but lost a Republican primary for state Senate to Scott Fitzgerald. In 2004, he ran for US Senate, winning a GOP primary but losing the general election to former Democratic US Sen. Russ Feingold.Senate primaries were also held in Wisconsin; Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will defend his seat against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes this fall.Tuesday's Senate primaries were also held in Minnesota, Vermont, and Connecticut. In Minnesota, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely defeated her challenger Don Samuels in Tuesday's primary. Becca Balint, the leader of the Vermont Senate, has won the primary in Vermont and she may become the first woman to represent the state in Congress.In Connecticut, Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader, won the Republican US Senate primary and will face second-term US Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, elections