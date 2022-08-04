https://sputniknews.com/20220804/democrats-see-a-midterms-foreshadowing-after-tuesdays-primary-wins-by-republicans-1098090943.html
Democrats See a Midterms Foreshadowing, After Tuesday's Primary Wins by Republicans
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the State Department warning Americans living abroad about attacks from terrorist organizations, and former Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dying in a car crash.
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Zionism Can't be Defended, Israel Has the Least Stable Government, and Israeli LawTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Tudor Dixon, The Media Focus on Alex Jones, and The New Republican PartyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about Israel's refusal to mention God in their declaration of independence, Israel's lack of consistency, and Arabs in the Israeli government. Rabbi Yaakov discussed the lack of logic in Israel's definition of a Jewish state and the lack of theological debate in Israel. Rabbi Yaakov explained the identity crisis of Israel and the racial discrimination that occurs in Israel.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Green New Deal, Lyndon Johnson's legacy, and Democrat's social welfare programs. Tyler examined the Republican wins in their primaries and Donald Trump's place in the new Republican party. Tyler talked about Joe Biden's war on drugs in the 1990s and the opium wars in China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
