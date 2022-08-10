https://sputniknews.com/20220810/hillary-clinton-publicly-taunts-donald-trump-after-being-raided-by-the-fbi-1099457436.html
Hillary Clinton Publicly Taunts Donald Trump After Being Raided by the FBI
Hillary Clinton Publicly Taunts Donald Trump After Being Raided by the FBI
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans promising to investigate the FBI raid on Donald Trump... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T18:55+0000
2022-08-10T18:55+0000
2022-08-10T18:55+0000
us
radio
the backstory
trump
fbi
taxes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099457257_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0ff9c5001c2f693d49fbbf61d24fd2b4.png
Hillary Clinton Publicly Taunts Donald Trump, after Being Raided by the FBI
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans promising to investigate the FBI raid on Donald Trump, and Serena Williams announcing her planned retirement from tennis.
Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | A New Contract for America, The Positive Takes From the Raid on Donald Trump, and Using the Laws on the BooksTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The FBI is Corrupt, The Roger Stone Precedent, and The Lack of Trustworthy People in Washington D.C.In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about Mitch McConnell, the corrupt FBI, and lack of prosecutions against the Clintons. Charles discussed the numerous accused crimes committed by Hillary Clinton and the FBI never raiding her residence. He also talked about the Durham investigation and if Durham will take action after the Mar-a-Largo raid.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the assault on free speech, the fallout from the FBI raid of Donald Trump, and the Democrats scared of Trump running for President. Tyler discussed the Roger Stone trial and how Roger's lawyers harmed his case. He also spoke about the Washington DC "swamp" and the people who surround Donald Trump.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099457257_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_87e1dc93458cfd529f3ba327abc3f35d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
us, radio, the backstory, trump, fbi, taxes, аудио
Hillary Clinton Publicly Taunts Donald Trump After Being Raided by the FBI
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans promising to investigate the FBI raid on Donald Trump, and Serena Williams announcing her planned retirement from tennis.
Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | A New Contract for America, The Positive Takes From the Raid on Donald Trump, and Using the Laws on the Books
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The FBI is Corrupt, The Roger Stone Precedent, and The Lack of Trustworthy People in Washington D.C.
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about Mitch McConnell, the corrupt FBI, and lack of prosecutions against the Clintons. Charles discussed the numerous accused crimes committed by Hillary Clinton and the FBI never raiding her residence. He also talked about the Durham investigation and if Durham will take action after the Mar-a-Largo raid.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about the assault on free speech, the fallout from the FBI raid of Donald Trump, and the Democrats scared of Trump running for President. Tyler discussed the Roger Stone trial and how Roger's lawyers harmed his case. He also spoke about the Washington DC "swamp" and the people who surround Donald Trump.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com