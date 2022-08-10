https://sputniknews.com/20220810/head-of-mali-calls-putin-leaders-discuss-potential-trade-in-russian-food-fertilizer--fuel-1099454207.html

Head of Mali Calls Putin, Leaders Discuss Potential Trade in Russian Food, Fertilizer & Fuel

The global supply of food and fertilizers needed to grow crops was disrupted by the introduction of anti-Russia sanctions by western countries. The economic... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of Mali's transitional government Assimi Goïta discussed potential cooperation between the two countries, including possible shipments of food, fertilizers and fuel from Russia to the African state.

