BREAKING: Head of Mali Calls Putin, Leaders Discuss Potential Trade in Russian Food, Fertilizer & Fuel
Head of Mali Calls Putin, Leaders Discuss Potential Trade in Russian Food, Fertilizer & Fuel
The global supply of food and fertilizers needed to grow crops was disrupted by the introduction of anti-Russia sanctions by western countries. The economic... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
13:53 GMT 10.08.2022 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 10.08.2022)
