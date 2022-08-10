https://sputniknews.com/20220810/head-of-mali-calls-putin-leaders-discuss-potential-trade-in-russian-food-fertilizer--fuel-1099454207.html
Head of Mali Calls Putin, Leaders Discuss Potential Trade in Russian Food, Fertilizer & Fuel
Head of Mali Calls Putin, Leaders Discuss Potential Trade in Russian Food, Fertilizer & Fuel
The global supply of food and fertilizers needed to grow crops was disrupted by the introduction of anti-Russia sanctions by western countries. The economic... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of Mali's transitional government Assimi Goïta discussed potential cooperation between the two countries, including possible shipments of food, fertilizers and fuel from Russia to the African state.
Head of Mali Calls Putin, Leaders Discuss Potential Trade in Russian Food, Fertilizer & Fuel
The global supply of food and fertilizers needed to grow crops was disrupted by the introduction of anti-Russia sanctions by western countries. The economic measures impeded the ability of Russia, one of the biggest global suppliers of both, to ship these goods and conduct related financial transactions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of Mali's transitional government Assimi Goïta discussed potential cooperation between the two countries, including possible shipments of food, fertilizers and fuel from Russia to the African state.