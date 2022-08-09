International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/us-saudi-arabia-launch-naval-drills-in-red-sea---us-central-command-1099431706.html
US, Saudi Arabia Launch Naval Drills in Red Sea - US Central Command
US, Saudi Arabia Launch Naval Drills in Red Sea - US Central Command
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The eighth naval bilateral military exercise Native Fury 22 between the United States and Saudi Arabia started on Tuesday in the Red Sea... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T18:26+0000
2022-08-09T18:26+0000
military
us
saudi arabia
middle east
military drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099431560_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b96211c3f0c5288475dc1c5c8268ce44.jpg
According to the statement, the drills will be hosted by the Saudi Arabian port city of Yanbu, the main commercial and transportation port on the kingdom's west coast, which also hosts a naval base. The Central Command added that the facilities of Saudi Prince Sultan air base, located in the central part of the kingdom, would also be used in the drills.Earlier in the day, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that the Native Fury 22 drills would last for several days and are aimed at strengthening the partnership between the Saudi military and their American counterparts.
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/us-cancels-essential-navy-drills-in-black-sea-over-conflict-in-ukraine-media-reports-1097787256.html
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099431560_509:0:3240:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca009b4551a31227655a8b28dc8bec9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, saudi arabia, middle east, military drills

US, Saudi Arabia Launch Naval Drills in Red Sea - US Central Command

18:26 GMT 09.08.2022
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Donald HolbertIn this handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland lowers a floating target into the water that it will later fire on with a laser weapon system, in the Gulf of Aden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
In this handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland lowers a floating target into the water that it will later fire on with a laser weapon system, in the Gulf of Aden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The eighth naval bilateral military exercise Native Fury 22 between the United States and Saudi Arabia started on Tuesday in the Red Sea, the US Central Command said.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command began Exercise NATIVE FURY 22, Aug 9, 2022. In its 8th iteration, NF 22 is a biennial MARCENT-led exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Pre-Positioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations,” the Central Command said in a statement.
According to the statement, the drills will be hosted by the Saudi Arabian port city of Yanbu, the main commercial and transportation port on the kingdom's west coast, which also hosts a naval base. The Central Command added that the facilities of Saudi Prince Sultan air base, located in the central part of the kingdom, would also be used in the drills.
Ukrainian helicopters fly over a Russian warship  during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Friday, July 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
US Cancels ‘Essential’ Navy Drills in Black Sea Over Conflict in Ukraine, Media Reports
25 July, 17:06 GMT
Earlier in the day, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that the Native Fury 22 drills would last for several days and are aimed at strengthening the partnership between the Saudi military and their American counterparts.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала