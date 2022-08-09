US, Saudi Arabia Launch Naval Drills in Red Sea - US Central Command
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The eighth naval bilateral military exercise Native Fury 22 between the United States and Saudi Arabia started on Tuesday in the Red Sea, the US Central Command said.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command began Exercise NATIVE FURY 22, Aug 9, 2022. In its 8th iteration, NF 22 is a biennial MARCENT-led exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Pre-Positioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations,” the Central Command said in a statement.
According to the statement, the drills will be hosted by the Saudi Arabian port city of Yanbu, the main commercial and transportation port on the kingdom's west coast, which also hosts a naval base. The Central Command added that the facilities of Saudi Prince Sultan air base, located in the central part of the kingdom, would also be used in the drills.
Earlier in the day, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that the Native Fury 22 drills would last for several days and are aimed at strengthening the partnership between the Saudi military and their American counterparts.