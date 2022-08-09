https://sputniknews.com/20220809/us-saudi-arabia-launch-naval-drills-in-red-sea---us-central-command-1099431706.html

US, Saudi Arabia Launch Naval Drills in Red Sea - US Central Command

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The eighth naval bilateral military exercise Native Fury 22 between the United States and Saudi Arabia started on Tuesday in the Red Sea... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

According to the statement, the drills will be hosted by the Saudi Arabian port city of Yanbu, the main commercial and transportation port on the kingdom's west coast, which also hosts a naval base. The Central Command added that the facilities of Saudi Prince Sultan air base, located in the central part of the kingdom, would also be used in the drills.Earlier in the day, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that the Native Fury 22 drills would last for several days and are aimed at strengthening the partnership between the Saudi military and their American counterparts.

