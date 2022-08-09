https://sputniknews.com/20220809/russian-national-vinnik-cannot-be-released-on-bail-jail-document-says-1099405021.html

Russian National Vinnik Cannot Be Released on Bail, Jail Document Says

"Cannot be released on bail (NO BAIL)," the jail’s inmate locator system said on Monday.The jail document also said that Vinnik was arrested and booked on August 5.Earlier on Monday, the Russian Embassy in Washington told Sputnik that diplomats are working on holding a telephone conversation with Vinnik and will provide him with the necessary consular and legal assistance.Vinnik rejected the charges made by prosecutors in a courtroom, a court representative said.Vinnik, who was extradited from Greece last week, officially denied allegations of involvement in the laundering of billions of dollars through a cryptocurrency exchange in a San Francisco court.In the US, Vinnik is accused of creating the BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange, through which, according to the Americans, $4 billion was laundered. If found guilty, the 42-year-old Russian faces 55 years in prison, which is, in fact, life imprisonment.

