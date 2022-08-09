International
Russian National Vinnik Cannot Be Released on Bail, Jail Document Says
Russian National Vinnik Cannot Be Released on Bail, Jail Document Says
SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, who was detained by the US authorities and is being held in a prison in Santa Rita, California... 09.08.2022
Russian National Vinnik Cannot Be Released on Bail, Jail Document Says

00:28 GMT 09.08.2022
Alexander Vinnik (C), who headed BTC-e, an exchange he operated for the cyber currency, is escorted by police after Greece's Supreme Court has ruled on December 13, 2017 in favor of extraditing the Russian suspect to the United States to stand trial for allegedly laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency bitcoin
Alexander Vinnik (C), who headed BTC-e, an exchange he operated for the cyber currency, is escorted by police after Greece's Supreme Court has ruled on December 13, 2017 in favor of extraditing the Russian suspect to the United States to stand trial for allegedly laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency bitcoin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
International
India
SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, who was detained by the US authorities and is being held in a prison in Santa Rita, California, cannot be released on bail, according to a jail document.
"Cannot be released on bail (NO BAIL)," the jail’s inmate locator system said on Monday.
The jail document also said that Vinnik was arrested and booked on August 5.
Earlier on Monday, the Russian Embassy in Washington told Sputnik that diplomats are working on holding a telephone conversation with Vinnik and will provide him with the necessary consular and legal assistance.
Vinnik rejected the charges made by prosecutors in a courtroom, a court representative said.
Vinnik, who was extradited from Greece last week, officially denied allegations of involvement in the laundering of billions of dollars through a cryptocurrency exchange in a San Francisco court.
In the US, Vinnik is accused of creating the BTC-e cryptocurrency exchange, through which, according to the Americans, $4 billion was laundered. If found guilty, the 42-year-old Russian faces 55 years in prison, which is, in fact, life imprisonment.
