International
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/vinniks-extradition-in-line-with-us-practice-to-arrest-at-any-time-any-place---expert-1098288426.html
Vinnik’s Extradition in Line With US Practice to Arrest at Any Time, Any Place - Expert
Vinnik’s Extradition in Line With US Practice to Arrest at Any Time, Any Place - Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The extradition of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik is in line with the long-standing US government's practice to arrest persons at any... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T22:04+0000
2022-08-05T22:04+0000
alexander vinnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106432/97/1064329781_0:0:2560:1439_1920x0_80_0_0_dd4c7907a74d955da5bad8b707783184.jpg
Vinnik was extradited from Greece to the United States on Friday to face charges related to money laundering and operation of the BTC-e platform and trading house from Moscow. If found guilty, Vinnik is facing a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.Bukh said Vinnik will be arraigned in US court next week and the judge will most likely deny bail because the defendant is not a US citizen. This means, Vinnik will stay in custody during the entire probe into his case, Bukh added.The extradition of Vinnik to the United States has outraged officials in Moscow who said they are concerned that he would be subject to "punitive justice."The Greek authorities detained Vinnik in 2017 at the request of the US government. Vinnik was initially extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $119,433. Vinnik was later returned to Greece before being taken to the United States on a private plane.Bukh is a well known lawyer from Brooklyn, New York, who has represented numerous Russian citizens facing legal charges in the United States, including Stanislav Lisov, Maksim Boiko and Denis Dubnikov.
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/russian-citizen-alexander-vinnik-to-appear-for-legal-proceeding-today---us-district-court-1098283797.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106432/97/1064329781_0:0:2456:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_8dbf11b30bb8bd60908eb44b2bdecfff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander vinnik

Vinnik’s Extradition in Line With US Practice to Arrest at Any Time, Any Place - Expert

22:04 GMT 05.08.2022
© AP Photo / Giannis PapanikosA Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017
A Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
© AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The extradition of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik is in line with the long-standing US government's practice to arrest persons at any time and at any place in the world and bring them to the United States to face legal charges, legal expert and lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.
Vinnik was extradited from Greece to the United States on Friday to face charges related to money laundering and operation of the BTC-e platform and trading house from Moscow. If found guilty, Vinnik is facing a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.
"It [extradition] is almost never a problem because there is no constitution of the United States applicable outside of the border of the United States. So, any type of arrest outside of United States is legal in the perception of American judges and American court systems," Bukh said on Friday. "We [the United States] do not have to follow local law, we are following only American law; if there is a warrant, we can arrest at any time, at any place."
Bukh said Vinnik will be arraigned in US court next week and the judge will most likely deny bail because the defendant is not a US citizen. This means, Vinnik will stay in custody during the entire probe into his case, Bukh added.
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on October 4, 2017, Russian Alexander Vinnik (C) is escorted by police officers as he arrives at a courthouse in Thessaloniki - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
World
Moscow Outraged by Greece's Actions as Athens Extradites Russian Citizen Vinnik to US
18:25 GMT
The extradition of Vinnik to the United States has outraged officials in Moscow who said they are concerned that he would be subject to "punitive justice."
The Greek authorities detained Vinnik in 2017 at the request of the US government. Vinnik was initially extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $119,433. Vinnik was later returned to Greece before being taken to the United States on a private plane.
Bukh is a well known lawyer from Brooklyn, New York, who has represented numerous Russian citizens facing legal charges in the United States, including Stanislav Lisov, Maksim Boiko and Denis Dubnikov.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала