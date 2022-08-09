https://sputniknews.com/20220809/michael-caputo-slams-fbis-military-style-trump-home-raid-as-full-blown-constitutional-crisis-1099408165.html

Michael Caputo Slams FBI's 'Military-Style' Trump Home Raid as 'Full-Blown Constitutional Crisis’

On Monday, ex-US President Donald Trump warned of “dark times” for America, referring to the fact that his “beautiful” Mar-a-Lago home had been “raided, and... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

Former Trump official Michael Caputo has lashed out at the Biden administration over Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents ransacking the 45th US president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday morning.In an apparent nod to Democrats’ permanent allegations about Moscow’s interference in the 2020 US presidential election, Caputo said, “I had a front row seat in the Russia hoax, and I've watched it get steadily and methodically worse ever since.”He claimed that “with this militant raid on President Trump's home,” the FBI has purportedly turned into the Soviet Union’s Committee for State Security (KGB).Caputo underscored that “with all the disagreements over presidential documents across almost ever single presidency in history, there was never a military-style raid on a former president's home.”According to him, Monday’s raid showed that “Joe Biden just guaranteed he will be indicted in 2025. And his son. And his brother.” Caputo was apparently referring to allegations of corruption against POTUS’ son Hunter and the 46th president’s brother James, who have been accused of using the Biden family name to gain influence for international business deals.The remarks followed Trump revealing on his "Truth" social media platform that his Mar-a-Lago home had been raided by FBI agents who even “broke” into his safe, and that “nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before.”Republicans, including GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, have meanwhile pledged to get revenge on the FBI if they take back Congress in November in response to the “rogue behavior” of the agency after it raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.“I've seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General [Merrick] Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” McCarthy tweeted.NBC News in turn reported that the FBI had given the US Secret Service (USSS) at Mar-a-Lago advance notice, and that the USSS "facilitated access" to the grounds but did not take part in the search.The raid was reportedly conducted in connection with the Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged violations of the Presidential Records Act committed by Trump last year, when he transferred classified documents to Mar-a-Lago instead of turning them over to the US National Archives, as all US presidents are required to do at the end of their term.Among the documents that Trump reportedly took with him when he left the White House were correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, praised by the ex-POTUS as “beautiful letters,” and a handwritten letter that former US President Barack Obama left behind in the Oval Office for his successor.

