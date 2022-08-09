https://sputniknews.com/20220809/democrats-celebrate-causing-more-inflation-after-passing-the-inflation-reduction-act-1099404248.html
Democrats Celebrate Causing More Inflation, After Passing the 'Inflation Reduction Act'
GUESTDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Nancy Pelosi Pokes China, Disagreements with the Founding Fathers of America, and Americans Losing Trust in ElectionsDaniel Kovalik - Attorney, Human Rights Activist | The Trend to the Left in Latin America, The Liberal Establishment, and America's Spending on DefenseIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about Republicans, the fallout from Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, and Democrats expected to gain seats in the 2022 midterm elections. Daniel explained the logic in Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and her goal of leaving a problem for future politicians. Daniel spoke about the Biden administration's redefinition of a recession and their political win in passing the 'Inflation Reduction Act'.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Kovalik about Turkey, America's warfare policy, and the global power shift. Daniel spoke about his attendance at the inauguration of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Samantha Powers sent to Colombia by the Biden administration. Daniel talked about Turkey and President Erdogan working with Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Nancy Pelosi Pokes China, Disagreements with the Founding Fathers of America, and Americans Losing Trust in Elections
Daniel Kovalik - Attorney, Human Rights Activist | The Trend to the Left in Latin America, The Liberal Establishment, and America's Spending on Defense
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about Republicans, the fallout from Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, and Democrats expected to gain seats in the 2022 midterm elections. Daniel explained the logic in Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and her goal of leaving a problem for future politicians. Daniel spoke about the Biden administration's redefinition of a recession and their political win in passing the 'Inflation Reduction Act'.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Kovalik about Turkey, America's warfare policy, and the global power shift. Daniel spoke about his attendance at the inauguration of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Samantha Powers sent to Colombia by the Biden administration. Daniel talked about Turkey and President Erdogan working with Russia.
