'Road to Atlantis': Patch of 'Cobblestone Pavement' Found at the Bottom of Pacific Ocean
While some scientists probe the secrets of distant planets and deep space, the murky ocean depths of our own planet also hold a fair share of mysteries and peculiar sights that may be difficult to explain – or at least initially.One such phenomenon was discovered by the crew of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus on the seafloor in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.While surveying an area known as the Liliʻuokalani Ridge located in the Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument, the team encountered a formation that bore a striking resemblance to a road paved with cobblestone.However, even as the researchers joked that they had stumbled upon a “yellow brick road” or even “the road to Atlantis,” it is rather unlikely that the feature was made by man.Instead, the pattern they saw was likely a product of “heating and cooling cycles” connected to volcanic eruptions that occurred in the area, as CNET points out.Regardless, the discovery is definitely an intriguing sight, and is far from the only peculiarity that lurks at the bottom of Earth’s oceans.
