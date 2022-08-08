https://sputniknews.com/20220808/dna-sampling-may-shed-light-on-mystery-of-deep-sea-holes-in-atlantic-1099397474.html

DNA Sampling May Shed Light on Mystery of Deep Sea Holes in Atlantic

DNA Sampling May Shed Light on Mystery of Deep Sea Holes in Atlantic

Strange holes have been discovered by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on the seabed around the mid-Atlantic Ridge, hundreds of... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T17:53+0000

2022-08-08T17:53+0000

2022-08-08T18:51+0000

science & tech

atlantic ocean

dna

research

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097865760_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f0a85ce562ad8eb464c529bd8a165b5.jpg

Marine researchers intend to investigate strange holes that were found on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.Last month, NOAA released images of small cavities arranged in lines that were discovered on the seabed around the mid-Atlantic Ridge, at a depth of around 2.5 kilometers.Researchers initially appeared uncertain about what produced the holes, with NOAA even asking people on social media to provide ideas.Now, however, NOAA has collected water samples from the area in an attempt to find some “environmental DNA” that might shed light on this mystery, according to Newsweek.Vecchione argued that animals are the likely culprits, but in that case, it is still unclear what purpose the holes would serve and how they were created."What I think is going on is that something is burrowing under the surface of the mud and periodically poking up chimneys, perhaps to get clean water down into its burrow and make it more habitable," he suggested.The other alternative, Vecchione said, is that “something above the sediment is poking down, over and over again, sort of like a shorebird does.”Vecchione pointed out, however, that while there are “a lot of other suggestions,” they still fail to explain the “remarkable” regularity of the holes’ spacing.

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/rna-viruses-infecting-sea-creatures-may-affect-carbon-flow-in-ocean-study-says-1096201221.html

atlantic ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

atlantic ocean, dna, research