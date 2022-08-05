International
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/white-house-reportedly-summons-chinese-ambassador-amid-taiwan-tensions-1098142143.html
White House Reportedly Summons Chinese Ambassador Amid Taiwan Tensions
White House Reportedly Summons Chinese Ambassador Amid Taiwan Tensions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US White House on Friday summoned the Chinese ambassador in the United States, Qin Gang, to protest Beijing's "escalating actions" near... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T09:48+0000
2022-08-05T09:49+0000
china
us
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098086131_0:0:1777:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_1211200c37cfeeafb17172dc3c636629.png
"After China’s actions overnight, we summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about the PRC’s provocative actions," Kirby said in a statement, published by the newspaper.This comes after earlier this week, China started its four days of military drills in six locations around Taiwan after the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island on August 2. Her visit has resulted in escalation of tensions between Beijing and Washington since China views Taiwan, which has been governed independently since 1949, as part of its territory which some day will be reunited with the mainland.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098086131_31:0:1364:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_7ded1e8008c1b300379a54a94a283477.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, us, taiwan

White House Reportedly Summons Chinese Ambassador Amid Taiwan Tensions

09:48 GMT 05.08.2022 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 05.08.2022)
© China Military OnlineA J-20 stealth fighter of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) takes part in drills near Taiwan on August 3, 2022.
A J-20 stealth fighter of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) takes part in drills near Taiwan on August 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
© China Military Online
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US White House on Friday summoned the Chinese ambassador in the United States, Qin Gang, to protest Beijing's "escalating actions" near Taiwan, Washington Post reported, citing spokesman John Kirby.
"After China’s actions overnight, we summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to démarche him about the PRC’s provocative actions," Kirby said in a statement, published by the newspaper.
This comes after earlier this week, China started its four days of military drills in six locations around Taiwan after the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island on August 2. Her visit has resulted in escalation of tensions between Beijing and Washington since China views Taiwan, which has been governed independently since 1949, as part of its territory which some day will be reunited with the mainland.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала