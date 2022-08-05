International
Breaking News: China to Slap Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Visit
China to Slap Sanctions On Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Visit
China to Slap Sanctions On Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Visit
Earlier this week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan as part of her Asian tour which led to an escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei.
China will impose sanctions on Nancy Pelosi and her close relations because of her visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. The US official Pelosi dealt a serious blow to the "One-China" principle, jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said in a statement. China started its four days of military drills on Thursday in six locations around Taiwan after the US House Speaker's visit to the island on August 2. Tensions flared up between Beijing and Washington after Pelosi's visit as China considers Taiwan is part of its territory which will eventually become reunited with the mainland. During a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that Washington's policy on Taiwan was dangerous, adding that it would certainly backfire on the US. Although officially the US adheres to the 'One China' policy which says there is only one Chinese government, Washington has maintained a kind of unofficial relationship with Taipei, including arms deliveries to the island under the pretext that it should be able to defend itself.
2022
China to Slap Sanctions On Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Visit

Earlier this week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan as part of her Asian tour which led to an escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei.
China will impose sanctions on Nancy Pelosi and her close relations because of her visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
The US official Pelosi dealt a serious blow to the "One-China" principle, jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said in a statement.

"Based on the relevant legislation of China, the Chinese side has decided to impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives following her provocative actions," the statement added.

China started its four days of military drills on Thursday in six locations around Taiwan after the US House Speaker's visit to the island on August 2. Tensions flared up between Beijing and Washington after Pelosi's visit as China considers Taiwan is part of its territory which will eventually become reunited with the mainland.
During a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that Washington's policy on Taiwan was dangerous, adding that it would certainly backfire on the US. Although officially the US adheres to the 'One China' policy which says there is only one Chinese government, Washington has maintained a kind of unofficial relationship with Taipei, including arms deliveries to the island under the pretext that it should be able to defend itself.
